Saturday in Mandalika was another day to forget, but Pecco Bagnaia doesn’t seem willing to give up. Indeed, in some ways we could almost say that it was the worst day of 2023: even if he finished the Sprint in eighth place, while on other occasions he did not see the checkered flag, for the first time this year he lost the world championship leadership, with Jorge Martin who achieved his fourth consecutive success in the short race on Saturday, overtaking him by 7 points.

The Ducati rider’s Indonesian weekend took a turn for the worse yesterday when he failed to gain direct access to Q2. Which he also missed in today’s Q1, finding himself relegated to only 13th place on the grid. A result that is almost a sentence on a track that is difficult to overtake like that of Mandalika. And the disappointment is great, because the feeling is that the potential was much different.

“This morning I was very confident, because with the very used tires I was perhaps the fastest. I was the only one who had brought them so far forward and I was running very fast. Unfortunately in Q1 I wasn’t able to exploit the initial grip of the soft, not I managed to make the difference and stayed out for nothing. And the same time would have earned me fifth position in Q2. Unfortunately it can happen, but it went badly, because starting 13th is always very difficult. The only way to going up means making your way in ways that I don’t like, and the result is this,” Bagnaia told journalists at the end of the day.

Among other things, he constantly found teammate Enea Bastianini on his way: it was the Rimini native who kicked him out of Q2 after time expired and then was a sort of “obstacle” for his comeback even during the race.

“I was very flexible with Enea, because I wanted to try to pass him, but I got stuck. I was faster, but the only way to pass him today would have been to throw him out. As I said, it’s not part of my nature: I’ll never do a race by running into someone else to pass him. Unfortunately I got stuck and it’s a shame, because the times I let him go, I then saw that my pace was like that of those in front, so it was a bit of a limit. Tomorrow we’ll try to do something to put myself in a position to be closer when it’s time to overcome.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In any case, the world champion did not invoke team orders. Indeed, he believes that it is right that they are not there, given that the philosophy of the Borgo Panigale company has always been to give equal opportunities to all its riders.

“Enea didn’t have team orders last year, so I think he won’t have them this year either. Even in 2022 we had the same bike and I was fighting for the World Championship, so I think we will never have this type of orders But it’s normal, we are eight riders and we all have the same possibilities. This is Ducati’s strategy and I accepted it from the beginning.”

Putting today’s race aside, he went on to analyze the two very different moments that he and his opponent are experiencing: “I think Jorge is in his best moment ever and we’ll have to see how long he can maintain it. We’re in a moment of difficulty: in India it was easier to understand what was happening, so instead I thought it was clearer, because it came more from the electronics. The feeling with the bike is excellent, I can do what I want, but I’m missing something in terms of performance We’ll work for tomorrow to try to get a little more help. But I’m of the opinion that we need a race in which we stay ahead and compete, because we know that our potential is much more than this.”

Inevitably, at this moment there is anger, but also the desire to immediately try to move on: “The mood is more angry than disappointed, because we shouldn’t have been in this situation. Losing the leadership of the championship was certainly not in the plans and this makes me angry and frustrated. Tomorrow will be a different race, much longer and therefore more strategic. We will probably race with the medium tire and it will be essential to make more overtaking in the first laps, something I wasn’t able to do today” .

With such a tight championship, consistency in performance will probably also have a certain weight: “It must be said that I scored five zeros, while he only scored two. It’s true that I always got on the podium when I finished a match and he instead had more difficulties at times. But you struggle to draw a conclusion from this point of view. At the moment he is very sure of himself and everything comes quite easily to him. Unfortunately, after Barcelona we had a setback “It’s quite an important arrest, but we will work to get back to where we need to be, because our potential is much more than that.”