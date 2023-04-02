A sixth place can also represent a step forward in the maturation of a world champion. Pecco Bagnaia hasn’t yet managed to find the optimal setup for his Ducati on the Termas de Rio Hondo track and in today’s Sprint he was able to make do.

He battled, he tried, but when he realized it wasn’t the day he took care to bring home precious points, even managing to extend his lead over his closest pursuer Maverick Vinales by a length. A further confirmation of the continuous maturation of the Piedmontese driver.

“Perhaps we gave ourselves too much, but in the end this is the Sprint. It was certainly fun, but I couldn’t have done more, because to do it I would have had to lie down. Surely many riders felt the need to push hard to stay in front. I wasn’t 100% in place and to get further forward I would have had to push myself further, but it wouldn’t have made sense,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“In any case, we finished sixth, which is a good result. There were some little problems at the start with who was cutting the road, who was hitting you, but this is the Sprint. The pace was good, I just missed that cue to be able to stay ahead, but we already know what to work on. Then tomorrow the race will have to be managed and it will be something else”, he added.

When asked what was the main problem that slowed him down today, he explained: “We weren’t very good with the front. We were afraid of the low temperatures and we entered the race with covers, only that way in the end we went from 75 to 100 degrees and it’s certainly not the best for the tyre. But these things can happen”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the subject of the setting, the Ducatista agreed that the presence of the injured Enea Bastianini would have been invaluable, given that in the end this is only the second race of the GP23. Not surprisingly, the GP22s fared better today.

“Had Enea been there this weekend, he would have lent a hand in terms of progression, because we would have carried out a different job. But you have to do your best with what you have available”.

Finally, he spoke of the duel that lasted practically all 12 laps with Alex Marquez, who stole fifth position from him right at the last minute. According to him, however, there was nothing that went beyond the lines, even if perhaps with a little more foresight they could have lost less ground on those in front of them.

“It’s not about annoying, in the end this is the Sprint. The important thing was not to make silly mistakes and not to slide. Alex Marquez was certainly very aggressive, but it has to be like this in my opinion. Perhaps we limited ourselves a bit. because the possibility of a podium was still there, despite this feeling not 100%, but we overtook each other too many times and lost a bit of time. He too had the possibility of a podium, but he’s there.” he concluded.

Read also: