Motegi will be a crucial weekend for Pecco Bagnaia’s season. With the crash at the Buddh International Circuit last Sunday, the Ducati rider saw his margin reduced to just 13 points over a Jorge Martin in great form, which doesn’t seem too easy to contain at the moment.

Also because, in recent outings, the reigning world champion has had great difficulties braking with his Desmosedici GP and therefore the primary objective for the Japanese Grand Prix is ​​precisely to bring it back on the right track from the point of view of setting, allowing him to return to exploiting what has always been his strong point.

“I believe that the path we have taken is the right one. We spoke both yesterday and today with my team and they think that the work we are doing is in the right direction. My goal is to rediscover the feeling in braking and I am confident that we will succeed”, were in fact Bagnaia’s first words in the press conference that opened the Japanese weekend.

When he was then asked to go into more detail about the differences he encountered when braking, he continued: “My feeling is that I brake in the same way, but I can’t stop the bike, and it’s not something that happened to me before. Even when I crashed, the rear suddenly came back in line with the front and made me lose it. My slides when entering corners were too unstable and for this reason it was difficult to control them. We are working on it and I’m sure 100% that tomorrow morning we will already be in place.”

These have been very intense days for Pecco, who has been looking for a solution together with his team and also with the engineers who are operating in Borgo Panigale. A job that apparently was fruitful, given that FP1 will begin tomorrow with two different set-up solutions available to evaluate in order to try to resolve the situation.

“On Monday evening I was up until 3am watching all the videos of the braking points in Buddh, Misano and Barcelona, ​​to try to understand what went wrong. The only thing that emerged was that in the last races the rear behaved in a rather strange way. I usually have a normal slide, which I can control, while on these tracks it was beyond the limit.”

“We have worked on this aspect and the engineers at home are also giving us a good hand: we have decided to take a different path for this weekend and we will start with two different set-ups and then understand which path to continue on. But for us it is quite clear what we need to do to progress in that area.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, after the crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The points lost obviously weigh heavily, also because after the Barcelona Sprint his lead had reached 66 points, therefore almost two complete GPs, but the competitiveness he showed even in difficulties is the thing that is allowing him to keep calm .

“Honestly, if I look at the last three race weekends, I had a bit of bad luck in Barcelona for what happened, even if I was also lucky in my bad luck (he didn’t fracture despite Brad Binder’s KTM passing over his right leg). Then I lost some points in Misano, because I didn’t race in the best physical condition. Last weekend was one of the most difficult ever, but we managed to be competitive on Sunday, because I was second in front of Jorge, so I was gaining some points, but then I crashed. We managed to always be competitive, but we lost several points due to this whole situation. In any case, even in difficulties we always manage to be quite competitive and this is the most important aspect.”

Last year he was the one who had to recover 91 points from Fabio Quartararo, while this season the situation has been completely reversed, because he is the one who takes on the role of the hare. But now he also has a completely different awareness compared to 12 months ago.

“At the moment there are 14 races left (including the Sprints), so I don’t feel like I have any more pressure on me. Last year was more intense, because it was a title that Ducati had been missing for 15 years and the situation was different. Now I know perfectly that if everything is right we can fight for the win. And if we are in a bad moment we still finish in second or third place. So we have to focus on trying to be perfect and doing what we know we have to do. I’m not worried at the moment and I don’t want to feel the pressure.”

The mistake in India was serious, but the most important thing was to understand it, so his approach to the weekend will not change and it will be essential to move on from tomorrow morning.

“I’ll have to clear my mind by racing and I’ll have to do it as soon as possible. We’re racing this weekend and it’s always useful to understand why you crashed and get back on track straight away. I think I can safely say that I don’t have last week’s crash in my head, because I know perfectly well where I went wrong, how strong my opponents are and how strong I am. If I were to find myself in that situation, I would go back to pushing like I did last week. That’s my riding style and my strategy is to push, so I’ll continue like this. I’ll try to be in the best position possible, to win, and then we’ll see. Last year it was a different situation, but the past is the past and we’re looking forward.”

Finally, he was asked what changes compared to last year with the fact that only Ducati riders are competing for the world champion crown.

“The best thing is that this way no one can say that there are team orders. Last year it was something they hammered me with too much. The other aspect is that fighting with other Ducatis we all know where they can the others can make a difference. Then I prefer that there are three Ducatis competing against each other, because I think it’s more difficult”, he concluded.

