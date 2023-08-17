You talk about the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix and you immediately think of Ducati, almost inevitably. Since the World Championship returned to the Red Bull Ring in 2016, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer won 7 of the 9 races held on Spielberg’s ups and downs (twice, in the COVID-19 era, the Gran Styrian Prize). And the list of riders who brought the Desmosedici GP to success also includes reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who won just one year ago.

Arriving in the tenth round of the 2023 season as leader of the championship standings, with a 41-point margin over his closest rival Jorge Martin, the Piedmontese is seen by many as the favorite for this weekend, but he was very cautious, pointing out various dangers, after however, dedicate a thought to Haruki Noguchi, the young Japanese rider who lost his life following an accident in the Asian Superbike.

“First of all, I want to send my condolences to Haruki Noguchi’s family, because we have lost a very young and ambitious rider and it is always very sad,” said Bagnaia at the opening of the press conference which kicked off the Austrian weekend.

“Apart from that, I’m happy to be here because it’s always a great circuit for us. Last year we were competitive, even if we suffered a bit during the weekend because we lacked rear grip. Then on Sunday things went better and we started to be fast,” he added.

Then Pecco went on to describe what could be the threats to face: “This year it won’t be easy, because we know that KTM has made a big step forward in terms of acceleration and braking. Aprilia has also grown and I think that it is the one that has improved the most in the last two Grands Prix, because they returned to the podium and then won. In my opinion, there are many riders who will be competitive for the race, also because there are also seven other Ducatis.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What is clear enough for him, however, is that it will be necessary to try to profit from a track which on paper, with its “stop & go” nature, has always been a friend of Ducati: “We know perfectly well the potential that the our bike under braking, accelerating and on the straight, so it’s always important to bring home as many points as possible under the right circumstances. We think we can have an advantage at this track, even if it will probably be less this year. fight for the victory and it will certainly be important to bring home as many points as possible”.

The Red Bull Ring will also be the second race in which there will be penalties if tire pressure values ​​are found to be lower than those indicated by Michelin: “At Silverstone I think everyone kept a bit of a margin , but honestly it was already difficult even if it was cold enough. Let’s see how this weekend goes, also because it seems that there will be 30 degrees on Sunday and it won’t be easy, but there was half a season to adapt to this thing, so I hope to be able to go to the limit, always remaining within it”.

Finally, the kids at the Talent Cup asked him if he’s feeling a different pressure this year as he is the world champion and therefore the man to beat. In addition to having been the leader of the World Championship practically since the first stage in Portugal.

“It’s a very different situation, because in 2022 I had to chase so I was almost forced to win to close the gap. This year the bike was great from the start and we started with two victories in Portimao. Then it’s true that I committed some mistakes, which however allowed me to understand the limits of the bike”.

“In general, last year I learned how to stay calm, making the most of each session, then trying to be perfect in the race, without thinking about the championship. This is a key to being more relaxed and enjoying the race weekends more. Honestly I’m having a lot more fun this year, even if sometimes you have to try to understand that you can’t always win. This was difficult for me at the beginning, but it’s a step you have to take,” he concluded.

