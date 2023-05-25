Without going into the merits of specific cases, in recent years most of the riders in the premier class have criticized at least one decision taken by the team of stewards following a particular action on the track.

Last season the statements were increasingly loud and the level of criticism has increased even more this season. The most common complaint is the inconsistency of the sanctioning criteria applied to similar maneuvers or incidents. A complaint that led to the first joint meeting between the riders of the premier class and the commission of stewards, led by Spencer.

While some of the participants judged the meeting positively, having had the opportunity to start a two-way dialogue, others defined it harmless, almost useless.

Bagnaia was one of the most enthusiastic about the initiative and, in a conversation with Motorsport.com, he went further. For the reigning world champion, the current moment is delicate because attention tends to focus more on the controversial aspects than on the sporting ones.

To correct this deviation, the Ducati rider appeals to the collective responsibility of the riders, inviting them to make an effort not to point the finger at the stewards, even if they believe they have made a mistake in some of their decisions.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

“The marshals have changed their attitude and are trying to get close to us,” said Bagnaia, who was penalized in Jerez for a contact with Jack Miller and had to give him back his position. The penalty was criticized by most of the grid, who felt the contact between the Italian and the Australian was just a racing incident.

“I understand why I was penalized in Jerez, even if, from my point of view, it was wrong. The stewards are trying to find a balance, so I accept it. It’s not the time to go against them, but to join them The current situation requires us to be on their side and let them do their job”, added the driver from Turin, who is not new to the difficulty of reaching unanimity in a group as individualistic by nature as that of the drivers.

“It is very difficult for the twenty of us to reach an agreement, because each of us takes care of our own individual interests. You can agree with four or five, but thinking of going further is complicated”, says Bagnaia, who however applauds some of the initiatives resulting from the Le Mans meeting.

“One thing I really liked is that, after the accident between Maverick and me, we were both summoned to Race Direction. We were able to talk, watch the video together and reflect. This is a step forward,” concluded the current leader of the World Cup.

