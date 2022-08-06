He arrived at Silverstone on the strength of the victory won in Assen before the summer break, but the return from the stop has been anything but simple so far for Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider struggled in free practice sessions and did not go beyond fifth place in qualifying. Compared to last year the situation has improved, but at the end of the first day there was no great satisfaction in box number 63.

The sensations were confirmed on Saturday, when Ducati worked hard on the Desmosedici during FP3 and the Piedmontese struggled both in FP4 and in qualifying. In the domain of Borgo Panigale, which has almost monopolized the front row with the poleman Johann Zarco and with Jack Miller in third position, Pecco remains in the shadow. As a result, he does not appear as one of the favorite drivers for tomorrow’s race victory: “I would like to say that I didn’t do one of my best qualifying times ever, but it wasn’t enough. Compared to last year we have also increased the level in qualifying. terms of pace. It was not easy today, because I did not feel completely comfortable on the bike. We still have a few tenths left to win, but we are working on it. It is even more difficult to understand where I am than the others because I did a different strategy, but tomorrow we can be competitive “.

However, the gaps are very small, as many as twelve riders are within eight tenths of a second. Bagnaia and the team will work to be able to take steps forward during the race and, thanks to a Ducati pole, he sees the positive side: “It’s not so obvious, but I think having a poleman, or whatever the fastest pace is. with the same bike as ours it can be an advantage because it shows me exactly where I’m wasting time. I have to understand how to make a difference, because I struggle with grip, while Zarco doesn’t. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The race, however, seems less tough than you could have imagined, therefore. In addition, his two rivals Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaró have to face a series of problems, a Long Lap Penalty for the Yamaha rider and a less than optimal physical condition for the Aprilia rider: “In my opinion at the moment the two of them have an advantage in terms of race pace. . They are a bit faster, especially Fabio in my opinion. Aleix was very strong in the used tires, but it is difficult to know how he will go tomorrow. The Long Lap Penalty will not disturb Fabio’s race too much because it will be a loss of seven or eight tenths. He has the pace to be able to recover them and I should try to take advantage of this situation at a time when I am not too good in terms of feeling. We will decide in the warm-up what to do to find something that helps me in terms of riding ” .

Looking at his rivals ahead of him, Pecco identifies Zarco as the strongest: “Johann is the fastest of all, Maverick is going very fast. Miller in my opinion among the drivers on the front row and the one who has less, more or less like But I believe that there will be six riders fighting for the victory tomorrow in the race, some more some less we are all there, also because to make 57 “9 you need to have a certain type of pace anyway. It won’t be easy to escape in the race because the tires wear out a lot and we shouldn’t overdo it. “

The protagonists of the weekend were the fins mounted on the tail, a solution that Ducati adopted to improve performance. But Bagnaia didn’t try them: “The rear wings are a part of a complete package. To use them and have real progress, you have to change the whole hull. I’ll test it in Austria”.