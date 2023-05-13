Yesterday’s meeting between the riders and the FIM Commissioners was supposed to clarify the ways in which sanctions are imposed, but the Le Mans Sprint once again touched a raw nerve. In the early stages of the race there was contact between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia which closely resembled what the Ducati rider had two weeks ago in Jerez with Jack Miller during the long race.

The difference is that in that case the championship leader was told to hand the position back to the Australian, while today the Honda rider got away with it. Which annoyed the Piedmontese, all the more so because the Ducati team manager, Davide Tardozzi, explained that in the meeting it had been confirmed that in these cases he would be asked to return his position.

Already in Jerez Bagnaia said he was amazed at the sanction, because he too believes that these are normal race contacts, so it wasn’t Marc’s attack that made him angry, but rather the fact that the commissioners once again demonstrated that they are inconsistent in their decisions, as he explained to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP after finishing in third place, behind Jorge Martin and Brad Binder.

“I’ll start by saying that I like it that way. Races are like this. To overtake you also have to be aggressive sometimes: like I did two weeks ago, Marc must have thought the same today. What makes me angry is the yardstick of the commissioners, because if they had told me to return the position to Jerez, today they should have done the same thing. But amen, that’s the way it is” said Bagnaia.

Having said that, Pecco doesn’t hold back from the battle, on the contrary: “It was a good fight, I sincerely enjoyed myself. Obviously I hoped to win, but I struggled in the first laps and I couldn’t be as fast as Martin. We’ll try again tomorrow , but in any case, finishing on the podium is always important”.

Regardless of the contact with Marquez, Bagnaia’s Sprint was a little below expectations after this morning’s pole position. Which he confirmed himself, explaining that he probably should have managed the tires differently.

“The first two laps went well, then I struggled as if the rear tire temperature had risen a lot. I suffered a bit, but after those 3-4 laps behind Marc I managed to pick up the pace and get back up. I was also recovering on Binder, but tomorrow we’ll probably have to look for a different strategy for the tires at the start”.

So the tires will probably be a fundamental factor also in tomorrow’s long race, in which he will enter with a 23-point margin over the South African of the KTM.

“Here the tire degradation isn’t that high, so the tires we chose today were good enough for the 13 laps of the Sprint. It’s true that everything can change during the race, so you never know. But today we noticed that Jorge had a really fast pace, while the KTM used the rubber a lot, but it will certainly be important to start more calmly,” he concluded.

Read also: