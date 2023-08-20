Spielberg – It would be enough to rattle off the detachments inflicted on the opponents to describe Bagnaia’s race at the Red Bull Ring: more than 5 seconds for Binder, almost 8 for Bezzecchi, all the others have double-digit numbers. Pecco, like yesterday in qualifying and in the sprint race, was simply unbeatable. Another masterpiece from the Ducati world champion with his unmistakable signature: in command from the first to the last lap, leaving no room for anyone. Brad tried (like yesterday) and for the first 10 laps he desperately tried to stay close to Bagnaia, but halfway through the race he had to let him go, only to see him again on the podium.

“Conditions were difficult. but I managed to handle them perfectly. This weekend I showed my potential right from the start» said Pecco, whose lead in the championship increased again: the points ahead of Martin (7th after having served the Long Lap penalty for having caused in yesterday’s sprint the accident at the first corner) are 62, while those involving Bezzecchi 68.

Speaking of Marco, he had to deal with Alex Marquez to conquer the last step of the podium. He succeeded with 7 laps to go: «I was sad yesterday after the crash at the first corner. Today I was motivated» his words after the finish line. His teammate Luca Marini did the same, taking 4th place from the Spaniard.

Maverick Viñales was the best on Aprilia, with 6th place ahead of the aforementioned Martin, the Yamaha of Quartararo and teammate Aleix Espargaró. Enea Bastiani sweetened the pill of a bitter weekend by taking the last place in the Top 10, ahead of Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, Zarco, Augusto Fernandez and Miller, the last rider in the points.

Good news for Italian motorcycling also in Moto2, where Celestino Vietti returned to victory after more than a year of fasting.