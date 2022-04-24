It was not the “normal” weekend he would have hoped for, but if nothing else Pecco Bagnaia in Portimao managed to put in a good patch after a Saturday that certainly represented the lowest point of a start to the season that was already in itself it was really lackluster. The Ducati rider crashed in Q1, being the first to risk slicks when the track began to dry, but above all taking a very bad blow to his right shoulder.

The pain was a lot, but the tests made in the hospital ruled out fractures, so the vice-world champion gritted his teeth and, after being declared “fit”, took part in the Portuguese Grand Prix, starting from the bottom of the starting grid, then from the 25th position.

And in the end a race came out that probably went beyond expectations, because the Piedmontese managed to recover up to eighth place, thus limiting the damage, but also finding an excellent feeling with his Desmosedici GP, which in the second part of the race allowed him to keep a pace in line with that of the best, despite having to drive it in a quite unnatural way for obvious reasons.

“My shoulder was hurting quite a bit and today it was difficult to ride, but I’m happy because the feeling with the bike was incredible. This made things a little easier for me, plus the pace was pretty good, so I was able to recover several positions. . In the first part of the race I waited a little bit, also to try to understand if my shoulder was OK, because I was struggling a little bit in braking and in changing direction “, said Bagnaia.

“Then when my shoulder warmed up I started to feel better and when I managed to get past the little group in front of me I started to take my pace, which was really good and allowed me to keep recovering. In general, it was a good race. Obviously I didn’t come here for an eighth place, but after yesterday’s accident we didn’t even know if I could race, so I think it was a good performance, also considering that I had to start last. We have to be happy. ” , he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked how he had to change his riding, he explained: “I tried to use my left arm more, but also my legs. It was really hard to force on my left arm. In the last five laps it was tough, because the bike moved a lot and I no longer had the strength to keep it stable “.

“I tried to recover Pol anyway and even overcoming him was not easy. This morning, however, I said that if I managed to race, eighth place would be a good result and we got it. But the most important thing is the feeling I had. with the bike today “.

Read also:

With today’s victory, the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo took the lead in cohabitation with Alex Rins. Despite his 38 points behind, Bagnaia, however, does not want to know in the least to raise the white flag.

“I will stop thinking about the championship only when the math says that there are no more possibilities. But this is not the situation yet, I have 38 points to recover on the leader. Last year I was about 70 points when there were only six races left and not. I have never given up. Hope must never be lost as long as there is a possibility, “he concluded.