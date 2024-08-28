The MotoGP World Championship returns to MotorLand Aragon for the twelfth round of the 2024 season. Designed by renowned architect Herman Tilke, the circuit opened in 2010 and has hosted the World Championship continuously since then until 2022. Reintroduced to the calendar this year, the track will host the fifteenth edition of the Aragon GP.

In the last two events held at MotorLand, Ducati triumphed, bringing the number of successes achieved so far by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer on the Spanish track to 3. In 2021, Francesco Bagnaia scored his first thrilling victory in MotoGP while, in 2022, Enea Bastianini signed his fourth success in the premier class after an intense duel with his current teammate.

Coming off a positive weekend in Austria, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders arrive in Spain ready to fight for the top positions again. Bagnaia, winner of the last GP held in Spielberg, aims to consolidate his leadership in the Championship and beat his personal record of victories in a single season. With the success obtained in Austria, the Piedmontese rider has already equaled his record of seven victories dating back to 2023.

“I am very proud of the work we have managed to complete in the last races, but the season is still very long and we must keep our feet on the ground. Aragon is a track that I like and I am happy to return to race here: at MotorLand I obtained my first victory in MotoGP and in the last editions I have always been competitive. In any case, we will have to stay focused and continue to work maintaining the same direction taken in the last Grands Prix”, said Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini, third in the overall standings, is aiming to score his second win of the season after his victory at Silverstone at the beginning of August.

“I’m really happy to be back racing in Aragon. I’ve always been fast on this track in the past and it’s also one of my favorites. Compared to the last time we raced here in 2022, this year we’ll find a new asphalt. Let’s see how it goes, but overall I’m confident and ready to fight for the win,” added Bastianini.

After the first eleven events of the season, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team remain firmly in command of the manufacturers’ and teams’ standings.