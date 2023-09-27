Less than seven days after last Sunday’s Indian GP, ​​the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to the track in Japan this weekend to face the fourteenth round of the 2023 MotoGP season at the Mobility Resort Motegi.

Located north of Tokyo, the track has hosted the World Championship on 22 occasions and has seen Ducati triumph on 6 occasions so far, the most recent last year with Jack Miller. In total, the Borgo Panigale company has achieved 11 podiums on the Japanese track, where in 2007 it won its first rider and constructor title with Casey Stoner.

Pecco Bagnaia, fresh from a crash in the Indian GP on the Buddh International Circuit, arrives in Japan determined to find good sensations aboard his Desmosedici GP. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, who now sees his championship lead over Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) reduced to 13 points, aims to return to fighting for victory at Motegi.

“After the Indian GP, ​​our priority in Japan will be to try to resolve the problems we encountered last weekend. It will be important to make the most of each session, so I hope we will find consistent weather conditions throughout three days. I’m sure that together with my team we will be able to find a solution soon. I’m ready and excited to face another weekend on the track”, said Bagnaia.

Alongside the reigning World Champion there will once again be Michele Pirro, replacing the injured Enea Bastianini, who after the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GPs and the Indian GP will also be forced to miss the event in the land of the rising sun.

“I’m happy to be able to race another Grand Prix with the Ducati Lenovo Team. Last week’s Indian GP was quite difficult: it was a new track and I also suffered a lot physically due to the heat. Now we’ll go to Japan, a track that we know and for which we have more data available and therefore I hope to be able to do it again and be able to give more satisfaction to the team”, added Pirro.

In Japan, Ducati will have the chance to win the Manufacturers’ title already. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is in fact in command of the general classification with a 200 point advantage over KTM with 7 Grands Prix left until the end of the season.

