The dream of a lifetime is one step away for Pecco Bagnaia and could already materialize on Sunday. For the first time this season he has reached the top of the MotoGP championship standings and the 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo gives him the opportunity to play for his first match point at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

In the conference that opened the Sepang weekend, however, the Ducati rider explained that he just wanted to try to do the best possible job, without too many calculations, also because the weather could get a grip on it.

“For now I am very calm and I also know that our potential can be very high if we continue to work as in the second part of the season. The main issue will be the weather, because it seems that there may be rain for Saturday and Sunday, even if it is here. always difficult to make predictions in this sense. But I think that if we work well, we will certainly have great chances “, said Bagnaia in the conference on Thursday.

On his shoulders, inevitably, there will be a great load of responsibility, so with great honesty the Piedmontese admitted that a bit of pressure is starting to feel in view of what could be one of the most important weekends of his career.

“An Italian hasn’t won the World Championship since 2009, but Ducati hasn’t won the riders title since 2007. It could be my first World Championship in the premier class, so it’s obvious that the pressure is there and I’m starting to feel it. but I’m happy right now, because we did a really good job this year. Now we have to finish it, but the main focus will be on this. “

His first and so far only world title, that of Moto2, he won arithmetically precisely in Sepang, so this could certainly be a good omen. Indeed, Pecco explained that he is more relaxed today than four years ago.

“It’s completely different than in 2018. That was my first ever title, even if it was in Moto2. This could be my first in MotoGP, but I feel more relaxed than in 2018. Obviously, though, it’s a feeling that it could change tomorrow, because as you enter the weekend you feel more pressure. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

We haven’t raced at Sepang since 2019, but this year there have already been winter tests, which highlighted the problems that plagued Ducati in the very first part of the season. Bagnaia, however, seems quite convinced that things will turn out differently now.

“I couldn’t believe that our potential was that, because in the tests we were very slow, so I was trying to figure out what we had to do. Since then we have worked really hard to get to this level. The biggest step forward we have made at Portimao, because in Jerez everything was already at the top. From that moment we simply had to fix a little bit, but then there was also a big improvement on my part, in the way I approached the second part of the season. “

Some colleagues in the press have hypothesized a scenario with the victory of Aleix Espargaro, the fourth place of Quartararo and a retirement for Bagnaia, which would bring the first three to the last race in Valencia enclosed in just 2 points, with the Ducati rider always in command.

“Surely for the show it would be the best scenario, but I have worked hard to give the best version of myself in this second half of the year and reach this level. So I would rather not fall in this race …”.

There was also talk of the weather as a possible variable, in this sense the World Championship leader has no doubts about his preferences: “I would definitely choose dry conditions. Twenty laps in the wet here can be challenging and even dangerous, because it would be easier to make mistakes. In addition, I also think I’m more competitive in the dry than in the wet. “

He himself spoke of pressure in view of this appointment which could be decisive, so he was asked how he is behaving and what he plans to do over the weekend to try to temper it.

“I did the same things as always. I read a book, watched a movie, watched the sessions of the 2019 race in Sepang. I’m living it as a normal weekend, because I know I have to be focused to do the best possible job from FP1 until the race. I don’t have to think about the pressure, so I live it normally. My family and my girlfriend are here, I’m sure they will help me to be calm. “

Finally, he was asked what he thinks was the key moment in his comeback from -91 against Quartararo just eight races ago, but the driver of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has indicated two.

“A race that really motivated me a lot was that of Silverstone. I wasn’t the most competitive, because in the race I only did the 13th fastest lap. All weekend I thought I wouldn’t be able to win, but we did the right choice in terms of tires and we learned from the others what could be done to win in the race. The key moment, however, was when I finished second at Aragon, because Fabio had crashed and so I was able to recover many points almost for free. ” he concluded.