The second free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix gave an image that really aroused a lot of curiosity. After slipping at turn 3, losing the front of his Ducati, the vice-world champion went back to collect some gravel from the escape route.

At first it was also thought almost of a superstitious gesture, but when the vice-world champion returned to the garage and passed what he was holding in the hand to team manager Davide Tardozzi it immediately became much clearer. Pecco just wanted to document how big the gravel was and therefore not suitable for creating a soft “bed” in the escape route. Message that at the end of the day he said he also intended to bring him to the Safety Commission.

“For the accident we had, the bike was damaged too much, because the gravel is too big, too pointed, and it’s not even as soft as the one in the other circuits. It’s something we will have to talk about in Safety. Commission, both for our safety and that of our bikes. There are three tracks in the World Championship where the gravel is like this: besides here it is Jerez and Mandalika “, explained Bagnaia.

“We had already talked about it last year, on the occasion of Martin’s accident, but you can see how in the event of an accident the pilots start to rotate when they get to the gravel. This is why Jorge was injured this year. I don’t think it’s safe, but other riders think like me too. Jack (Miller), for example, said the same things. “

“You get to the gravel very quickly, because this is a fast track. Normally, when you get to the gravel you sink into it and it’s hard to get out. Here you come out very easily and that means it’s too compact. I think in these conditions it’s a lot. easy to get hurt. I think Uncini and Capirossi (the safety managers for FIM and Dorna) will work to improve the situation, probably for next year “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Today both he and his teammate Miller crashed losing the front, but Bagnaia does not believe that there is a problem from this point of view, because he liked his Desmosedici GP a lot today in the wet, even when the rain increased his. intensity in FP2, in which in fact he still finished fourth with a time trial achieved in the very first minutes.

“I don’t think there is a problem with the feeling at the front on this track. Today I only went wide once, I was able to brake hard and everything seemed okay. In any case, I usually do well on this track and in the first two sessions I had a good feeling. So I think it was a positive first day. “

The reason for the crash, in fact, is very clear in his head: “I was with the new tire on the front. I had used the soft this morning, so in the afternoon I started with the medium and it probably would have taken an extra lap to put it on. in the ideal temperature “.

“I was already managing to push because on the second lap I was already three tenths from the time in the morning, because the feeling was incredible. On the next lap I forced a little more and lost the front, but it was my mistake”, he concluded.