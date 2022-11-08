It is often said that becoming world champion is a life changing thing. Pecco Bagnaia, however, does not seem to have noticed, at least for the moment. Two days after his first MotoGP crown, the Ducati rider still hasn’t been able to realize the feat he has done. Moreover, the work was not yet finished, because today there were the first tests in view of the 2023 season before a well-deserved and necessary vacation.

A day of testing that seems to have given positive responses on many fronts, on all the engine, which seems a positive evolution of last year’s. But also the new aerodynamic look (the new fairing, not the fairing with the step), which has further improved the handling of the Desmosedici GP. There is also a doubt that he has not yet resolved: the number 1 is a great temptation for next year, but it is not excluded that on his Rossa there may still be the traditional 63.

What did you think when you woke up yesterday?

“I was glad I didn’t drink and party, because I enjoyed a relaxing day. Let’s say it went well in bad luck, because Sunday evening I felt stomach ache, perhaps because of the drop in blood pressure. I didn’t throw up, but I went to bed early. There and then I was very pissed about this, but the day after I thanked, because on Monday I went to lunch at the beach with the other guys from the Academy and to dinner with my friends from Chivasso “.

You said you didn’t feel like a champion yet, then this must have been a day like any other …

“I don’t feel like I’ve won, because there hasn’t been time to think about it and be relaxed. But there’s still work to be done, a thousand events to participate in. As soon as I manage to unplug the phone, I’ll be happy.”

Are you scared of these events you have to attend?

“Not scary, but I feel the need to go on vacation and take a break, because it was a very intense end of the season, in which I felt a lot of tension. need a little vacation “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

You will have received so many messages, is there one that particularly impressed you?

“I have not read anything, because I have no idea how many messages I have received, but they are really a lot. I will take advantage of the moments on the plane or in those of relaxation to answer everyone. I would be sorry not to be able to answer everyone, but I will try”.

You will also have to go to President Mattarella …

“It’s great, last year I had the opportunity to go there and it was a great honor for me. I would be very happy to be able to bring my whole team too, because it wasn’t just me who won the title.” .

How did 2023 start in your opinion?

“Quite positively, apart from this afternoon we encountered a tire that was not working properly and made me waste a lot of time. But in the end, in the last run, when I put the hard front and the medium behind new, everything it’s back to normal, so I’m happy for that. “

Have you tried so many things today?

“Compared to last year, the situation is different, because ours is an evolution and not a revolution. Honestly it was a positive test, I’m happy with the things we tried. I like the new engine, it’s sweet and it works well: it was the first time we took it to the track, but it already looks good. With the new fairing you can feel a little more wind on the straight, but there is an improvement in handling. I liked that zebra pattern less, but I think we will re-evaluate it in Malaysia as well. I tried other small things too, but I think it was a positive test. I am going on vacation quite peaceful for what I felt today “.

Ducati technicians say that the 2023 bike will only be fully defined on the last day of testing. Do you agree or would you like to draw a line first?

“The last day of testing is fine, just don’t get to the first races, but I think this year’s lesson will be very useful in the future.”

Will you be using number 1 next year?

“I’m glad I have this kind of problem, but it’s something I’ll have to think about a lot, because 1 is a number that everyone can’t put. But it’s also something that can put a lot of pressure on you. I’ve always been fascinated by the drivers with the number 1, so we’ll see. It won’t be easy to choose. “

