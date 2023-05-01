Already yesterday, after his victory, Pecco Bagnaia anticipated that today he would not have great things to try in the collective tests at Jerez de la Frontera, and in fact we had to wait beyond noon to see the Ducati rider on the track. The world champion was content to put together 44 laps, because he mainly worked on the set-up of his Desmosedici GP.

“We focused on finding set-ups that can help me in some situations. We struggled a lot at the beginning of the weekend, so we looked for something that could be more suitable for different tracks and I think we can be happy. We worked well, tested several things and the balance is positive”, explained Pecco at the end of a day finished in sixth place.

The only relevant novelty, which was not an absolute novelty, is the fork that the Piedmontese tried, drawing positive indications. However, he hinted that this can only be a long-term solution and not an immediate one.

“I tried the longer fork, but it was the second time, because I had already used it in the Sepang tests too. Honestly, I think it has great potential, but there’s still work to do. For example, me I really like feeling the tire movements and with this solution the sensation is a bit ‘filtered’. We have to find the balance with this suspension, because it probably has more margin, but we have to change our set-up. Anyway, today I felt good , because I was only two tenths slower than the standard”.

“It’s something that could be a solution for the future. Maybe not this year, because it’s too early, but next year. Pirro is working on it, but we have two completely different braking styles, so we have to wait one more time.” Maybe we’ll try it again in the Misano test, even if we don’t have too much time to do it this year”.

Today could have been an opportunity to reevaluate the aerodynamic package that the two Pramac Racing riders homologated, but Bagnaia was quite categorical in suggesting that it doesn’t have characteristics suitable for his riding and therefore he won’t homologate it this season.

“I tested it in the pre-season and honestly I prefer the one I chose. I prefer to have more than handling than top speed or braking assistance. It seems to me the one that best suits my riding style, even if Martin is doing very well with the other. I won’t use it because I prefer to wait for an evolved version of mine to arrive”.

After a victory like yesterday’s, there would have been more the desire to go home than to get back on track, but it was also a useful day to “unmark” the risk of having to deal with preheated tires in the future.

“It’s difficult, because you feel like you don’t have much to do anymore. But it was important to find something, even if we started off quite calmly because we didn’t have too many things to test. We also used used or preheated tires, so as not to find them again in the future. 44 laps were enough to complete our work”.

Finally, the Ducati rider had his say on the test of radio communications with Race Direction that took place today, even if he was not among those who evaluated the system.

“I don’t know if I’m ready. It’s something completely different. When you’re driving and you hear a voice it’s a bit strange, but I haven’t tried it. Espargaro, Quartararo and Folger have tried it, but I don’t know what they have.” But at the moment the system seems a bit big to me, so not too safe in the event of an accident, so we won’t try it for now,” he concluded.