In the last few races he had always been a bit troubled on Fridays, so Pecco Bagnaia can smile after finishing the Austrian Grand Prix in third place. The Red Bull Ring proved to be a congenial track for the Ducatis, with Marco Bezzecchi who shattered the previous record, but the World Championship leader was unable to try to answer him only due to the traffic he encountered in the final minutes of the afternoon session.

The balance of the reigning world champion is therefore positive, also because this time he managed to find the counter-moves at the setting level almost immediately to adapt the Desmosedici GP23 to his needs. Furthermore, he was able to test the new aerodynamic package for the first time and the sensations were good.

“It was one of the best Fridays of the last few races. From the beginning of the day I felt great on the bike, because we already knew where to work on the aspects where the new bike is more complicated and we managed to improve,” he said Bagnaia at the end of a day finished just under three tenths behind Bezzecchi.

“The afternoon went perfectly: we tested the new fairing and I felt very good with it. Certainly the balance of the bike changes, but it seemed to me an improvement, especially in acceleration and on the wheelie. So the balance of the day is positive, also though we weren’t able to do the second time attack because of the traffic. But I’m happy because we didn’t need to do another lap, plus it went well in terms of pace,” he added.

One of the aspects in which the GP23 has changed a lot compared to its ancestor is braking, and in particular engine braking. The new fairing doesn’t seem to help in this sense, even if it is slowly finding the right countermeasures.

“When braking, the behavior is the same, nothing changes, but in general I think we have improved in braking over the course of the day. It is something that with the new bike we almost always have to fix, also in terms of engine braking, which is different than that of the GP22. But we are improving on this aspect too, because now the first run is not the best, but we are already quite good when we enter the track on Friday”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Engine braking is precisely one of the aspects that are making life more difficult for teammate Enea Bastianini, who also remained out of Q2 today. According to Bagnaia, however, the Rimini rider just needs time to get back to fighting at the top, having also been injured for a long time.

“It’s much more difficult to set up than the old bike. One of the positive things about the GP22 was that we had a set-up that worked on all tracks. With the GP23, on the other hand, you have to work harder. I think the races it lost all he beginning of the season have slowed down his improvement, but that Enea will also find the feeling with the bike”.

According to Pecco, then this weekend it will be essential to find the right value for the pressure of the front tire, given that it will be the second race in which penalties could be triggered if the value is too low, but in which one would risk a lot with one that is too high.

“It will be important to find the right compromise for the pressure of the front tyre. Starting on the front row would already be useful, but we must avoid staying too much in the slipstream, because at Silverstone I already had quite high pressure and I was in front, so let’s see.”

This is also the second race with the new format in which only the Friday afternoon session counts for drawing up the list of 10 riders who have access to Q2. A format that should allow everyone to work more, but which according to the Ducati rider continues to have a limit.

“I prefer this format, but we don’t have enough tires to work with: for example, this morning I had to work the entire shift with the soft front, which isn’t the right tire here, because I didn’t want to warm up another tyre. It would be better to ask to be able to have more front tyres, while there are no problems with the rear. We’ve already talked about it, but we’ll continue to ask about it,” he concluded.

