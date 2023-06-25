After three consecutive second places, Pecco Bagnaia hit on Sunday in Assen. The world champion re-established the hierarchies in the Dutch Grand Prix, responding loud and clear to his friend Marco Bezzecchi, who had beaten him yesterday in the Sprint.

The Ducati rider led almost the entire distance of the long race and in this way achieved his fourth success of the season in eight GPs, to which must also be added the three in the short races on Saturday. A roster that keeps him firmly at the top of the championship standings, with a 35-point margin over Jorge Martin, fifth today, and 36 over Bezzecchi, who was the first to think about in the usual interviews.

“In parc fermé we were congratulating each other, but then at the backdrop I said to him: ‘Today I screwed you’. But it was good, a very tough race. Very slow due to the conditions and the tyres, but very tough,” he said hot Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Yesterday he said that probably one of the keys for today would be the switch to the medium tire on the rear, which on paper could have helped him. In reality, after the race he explained that he had nailed a change to the setting of his Desmosedici GP, which today allowed him to change his pace in a race that was, in any case, slower than expected.

“This morning, in the Warm-Up, we made a fairly important change, because we realized that in certain situations this bike needs a different setting compared to last year’s. If it was very similar on some tracks, in others like here, at Sachsenring or Jerez we had to change it enough”.

“We found the solution this morning, also thanks to yesterday’s Sprint, and I immediately felt better, even if the race conditions were really critical for the tyres: we slipped a lot and I think we lapped a second a lap more lenses from last year”.

“It was tough, but no one would have expected it to be so hot in Assen. In fact, Michelin brought us a slightly softer tire on the front, which worked well but was a bit on the limit. However, almost everyone suffered from the grip and the pace was quite slow”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Until a few races ago, his trend was rather particular, because it was above all thanks to the Sprints that he managed to lead the World Championship. In the last two weekends, at the Sachsenring and precisely at Assen, it was evident how much he managed to take a step forward between Saturday and Sunday.

“It depends on the tracks, because we won at Mugello and in any case we’re always on the podium. At the beginning of the year, you had to understand the Sprint a bit, while now you have to push 100% from the first to the last lap and it’s something that certain situations it comes and in others it doesn’t”.

“But surely my favorite race is the long one, because there’s everything to manage, there’s everything to control and it’s more in my comfort zone. In the other, however, you always have to push and sometimes you have to take too many risks. In the last period however we have improved a lot in terms of consistency and we must continue like this because it is fundamental”.

Today was a very important day from the point of view of statistics, because with the 15th success of his career he equaled Andrea Dovizioso, becoming the third most successful Italian ever in the premier class. But that’s not all, because he too became the first to impose himself for two years in a row at Assen even from 2004-2005, when his teacher Valentino Rossi did it. And another curiosity, today is the anniversary of the last triumph of the “Doctor”, dating back to 2017 always at the “Cathedral”.

“I didn’t know all these things. It’s definitely a nice coincidence. Maybe tomorrow we’ll light a candle and celebrate,” he concluded.

Read also: