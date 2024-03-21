Last year the title defense began in Portimao for Pecco Bagnaia and it couldn't have been a better start, given that the Ducati rider scored a double in the Algarve. 12 months later, the two-time reigning world champion arrives in Portugal already as leader of the world championship ranking, having won the unmatched race in Qatar. However, the Iberian ups and downs represent an excellent opportunity to continue on this wave.

“Portimao is one of my favorite tracks. I really like the changes in elevation and it's a bit of a mix between Sachsenring and Mugello. I love driving here. Last year we had a perfect start to the season here, as it is been to Qatar this year. So I'm quite confident, because I think that with the GP24 we can be even more competitive in some parts of the track and I can't wait to start the weekend”, said Bagnaia in the press conference that opened the second round of the 2024 season.

The weekend in Lusail somewhat retraced the script of the second part of 2023, with a complicated Friday, an uphill Sprint and a practically perfect Sunday race. According to Pecco, however, this situation was arrived at in a very different way.

“In Qatar I think it wasn't the same situation as last year, when I struggled to find the set-up on Friday. This time we simply had some problems and we weren't able to work normally. I believe that the bike's settings could make a difference on this track, but less than others. It's more a question of the feeling that the driver manages to find on the track. I hope that tomorrow everything goes in the right direction to have a good day.”

Also because he made no secret that the Desmosedici GP24 seems like a bike created for its characteristics unlike its predecessor: “I think it's better for my riding style, I adapted rather quickly, because it gives me something that I was missing on the GP23 In terms of lap times I don't think there is a huge difference, it's more a question of sensations, because when you do the time attack the times are similar.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Going back to talking about the Portimao track, he underlined how much it is a track that allows the driver to make a difference with its very technical layout. According to him, however, it also favors overtaking, even if his explanation on this point is almost surprising.

“In 2022 I started last and then finished eighth. I think it's a good track for overtaking, because there aren't many long straights, because when you're behind someone it's more difficult to stop the bike if there's a long straight. I think it's a good track for battles, even if overtaking is never easy because you're fighting with the best drivers in the world. I think it's also a track on which the driver can make a big difference, because the corners are quite fast. and there are only two or three slow ones. The driver can make the difference with the feeling he has when entering the fast corners.”

When asked if he believes the Aprilia could be a threat this weekend, he replied: “Last year Vinales did a great job here, because he finished second and in Malaysia the new Aprilia seemed competitive to me. I think that at the moment KTM and Aprilia have a similar level, perhaps with the KTM just a bit ahead. The Ducati, from my point of view, I think is a mix of both and is therefore more competitive.”

Even though the season has just begun, the rider market is already coming to life and he was one of the first pieces to fall into place, with the renewal until the end of 2026 with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. A signature that the Piedmontese believes could have a certain importance.

“From my point of view, it's something that both Ducati and I wanted. The pressure is the same, because you always want to be first, but not having to talk about the future is something that allows you to stay focused on riding, so I think that be positive.”

However, Ducati has already done a lot of work, because it has also signed the rising star of Moto2, the Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer, on a two-year contract, about whom Pecco seems to have rather clear ideas: “I think he is one of the most fast of the new generation. Last year he did extraordinary things in the final part of the season: he impressed me a lot in qualifying at Phillip Island, because he set a time that a few years ago would not have been bad even in MotoGP. If he and the His entourage will be able to stay calm, just trying to grow step by step, he will be able to do an excellent job without pressure, because I believe he has the potential to be strong.”