The 2023 pre-season ended with a smile for Pecco Bagnaia, but don’t you dare call him a favourite. The Ducati rider was also the fastest on the final day of the collective tests at Portimao, in which he literally pulverized the Algarve track record and showed a pace that could be defined as enviable, but for the moment, however, he prefers not to draw up any hierarchies written in stone.

The most important thing for the reigning world champion is not this, but the fact that the new Desmosedici GP23 will arrive at the start of the season with a liking that has even already surpassed what he had for the GP22, the bike that allowed him to play an almost perfect second part of 2022 to complete his World comeback against Fabio Quartararo.

“I’m happy, because we’ve worked a lot in these five days of testing before the start of the season and things have always worked a little better. Today we’ve come to understand that I like the new bike better than the old one, because it still fits more to my style. I can do a little bit of everything I want, both with new tires and with used tyres, so I’m very satisfied with these tests and I think we’re ready to begin” said Bagnaia at the end of the day .

As the perfectionist he has accustomed us to being, the Ducati rider also managed to find a flaw in that 1’37″968 which, seen from the outside, seemed like a sensational time, therefore a lap bordering on perfection.

“We are very competitive and in my head I would have liked to do a 1’37″8. But I got the exit of number 8 wrong, because I brought it forward a little too much and I had a bump at the exit. That’s okay, also because in the afternoon it was more difficult to go fast than this morning, because there was more wind. But everything went very well, both the time attack and the two Sprint Race sessions”.

Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team manager, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Sprint Race simulations proved to be very valuable, because the first one in history will take place on the Portuguese ups and downs in two weeks. Pecco, therefore, managed to get an initial idea of ​​what the strategy to be implemented should be.

“It seemed very difficult to me. I interpreted it differently than the others, immediately trying to impose a great pace. Maybe not on this track, but on other tracks you can try to do it like this, even if it won’t be easy, because physically it is very hard to push throughout the Sprint. Here with the soft there is also a significant drop in the tire, so you have to be a little more careful. Maybe I exaggerated a bit and had to slow down in the first one I tried, but in the second I was very consistent and fast even with the medium tyre. But I think we’ll have to evaluate how to deal with it circuit by circuit”.

As mentioned, the Piedmontese doesn’t want to hear of being called a favorite for the moment: “Honestly, the tests are always something to understand, because you never know what the others are trying. I don’t feel like the favorite, because this is not a weekend If it were a Grand Prix instead I’d say yes, that tomorrow we’d be ready to fight for the win, but right now I’m only focused on trying to improve our situation further”.

Despite everything, a first indication of what the values ​​might be seems to have come to him in his head: “Yamaha took a big step forward today. They’ve improved both in the time attack and in terms of pace, even if they weren’t yet at our level.” level. Furthermore, Fabio was very fast in the Sprint Race simulation. In my opinion, Honda is really trying a lot of things, so when they have outlined everything, I am convinced that they will be able to stay ahead. Enea and Marini were also very fast, but in the testing it’s always very difficult to understand the values. If I have to say three names, however, I’ll say Enea, Quartararo and Marquez,” he concluded.

Read also: