In 2022 motorcycling Italy experienced one of the most exciting and beautiful feats in the history of two wheels thanks to the world success of I’m sorry Bagnaia, the first Italian rider since 1972 to win the title in the premier class on a tricolor bike. His success with Ducati came exactly 50 years after the title conquered by Giacomo Agostini with MV Agusta. In this case, however, there was also the thrill of the greatest comeback ever in the history of the top class. In fact, to become world champion, Bagnaia had to recover 91 points behind to Fabio Quartararo.

A masterpiece accomplished by the driver from Chivasso in just eight races. In the final race of the season, held in the traditional basin of Valencia, Bagnaia, on the other hand, limited himself to managing the 23-point margin he had built up over the Frenchman from Yamaha. The Ducati champion spoke about the Spanish race in the official documentary made by the Borgo Panigale company to celebrate his world championship success, entitled Perfect Combination1nation.

Recalling in particular the spectacular and tense duel had with Quartararo right in the first laps of that Grand Prix, Bagnaia explained that his behavior on the track was part of a plan aimed at slowing down the Yamaha #20, trying to prevent him from catching up with the small group of riders who would later fight for the victory. In fact, winning the race was the only circumstance that would have guaranteed Quartararo a chance to keep the title won in 2021.

“The first two laps of the race served to prevent Fabio from having the chance to win – explained Bagnaia – then unfortunately in that fight I lost a wing. This took away my ability to fight again. I struggled a lot throughout the race, I didn’t understand what was happening. I didn’t feel any grip and I was just hoping it would end”. Then, with the waving of the checkered flag, there was only room for joy.