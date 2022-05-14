For the second consecutive weekend Pecco Bagnaia he hits pole position on his very fast Ducati, with which the total feeling that had characterized the all-Italian combination at the end of last season seems to have returned. On the French track of Le Mans, at the home of world champion Fabio Quartararo, Ducati completes a historic double with the second position of the other official rider. Jack Miller. The third position of the Aprilia di. Closes an all-Italian front row Aleix Espargarò, right in front of Quartararo, fourth, who opens the second row. These are the statements of the top three finishers to the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “First Ducati pole at Le Mans? Well I’m glad. More than anything else for me, because I leave first. The bike on the time attack is really strong and we are able to exploit it well, it has been like this since last year. I was worried because I had a great time this morning, while this morning we made a change that did not excite me. I couldn’t stop the bike, I always went long. For qualifying we went in the opposite direction and I had a great time. I found both the feeling and the pole. I’m really happy. It will be difficult to choose the tires for the race, but we’ll think about it later ”.

Jack Miller (2nd, Ducati): “Pecco and I have a special pace especially in qualifying and today I was able to accept his help. He gave me a hand this afternoon. I knew his pace was better than mine. I alone did 30.8, something more was needed. I managed to take him as a point of reference and he did a beautiful lap. Seeing a ride like this, from behind, is spectacular. Great work of the team, we hope to do it again tomorrow “.

Aleix Espargarò (3rd, Aprilia): “I hope it won’t rain tomorrow. But today I am satisfied, Le Mans is not one of my favorite tracks. I am not very fast in stop & go, and the bike is also strong in releasing the brakes, for traveling. Here it is impossible. But we worked very well with the engineers. We have made some changes with the shock which allows me to be more responsive when I put the gas at low speed. This helped me a lot. I made a big mistake in PL4 by breaking bike-1. Then I wasn’t so convinced with the ‘2’, but I did two extraordinary laps in a row. I’m really happy”.