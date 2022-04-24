Good news arrives on the condition front Pecco Bagnaia. The tests he underwent yesterday at the hospital in Portimao, after the crash that occurred during Q1, ruled out fractures to his right shoulder, but the MotoGP doctors had decided they wanted to reassess him this morning before the Warm-Up.

A few moments ago, Ducati announced that the Piedmontese rider had had a good night, even though he continues to feel some pain, also because the blow he suffered was undoubtedly very strong. However, the medical examination he underwent this morning at the Circuit Medical Center went well and therefore Pecco was declared “fit” for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

This means that in just under an hour he will be able to ride his Desmosedici GP for the 20 minutes available for the Warm-Up, in which he will be able to evaluate his conditions in the saddle, even if yesterday evening, once back on the circuit, he had already made it clear that his intention was to bite the bullet and run.

However, for the vice-champion of the world, a decidedly uphill race is expected, given that he will have to start from the 25th and last box of the starting grid, moreover on a track that is particularly demanding from a physical point of view. , given its ups and downs conformation.

Yesterday’s crash was triggered by a risky choice by the Ducati rider, who was the first to mount slick tires during Q1, when the track was still quite wet, and in fact at the first corner of the first lap he lost his rear and his Red literally threw him into the air. The “landing” on the right shoulder was then very hard and the pain is there, but Pecco has decided to grit his teeth. Now it’s a question of whether his willpower will pay off in the race …