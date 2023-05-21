The French Grand Prix didn’t leave only the disappointment of Sunday’s third zero to the leader of the World Championship Pecco Bagnaia. In fact, the Ducati rider also finds himself having to deal with an injury, fortunately a minor one.

Immediately after the much-discussed Le Mans incident with Maverick Vinales, for which there had also been an altercation between the two in the escape route, later clarified during a chat with the marshals, the reigning world champion had expressed pain in the right ankle and for this he had been taken to the Medical Center of the French circuit.

The first tests carried out in the circuit had excluded the presence of fractures, highlighting only a strong distortion trauma. However, the pain continued throughout this week and this led him to undergo further checks at the Misano Medical Center.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

As announced by Ducati in the early afternoon of Sunday, the new tests have brought to light a small partial fracture of the talus. An injury which fortunately won’t prevent Pecco from taking part in the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled in three weeks’ time at Mugello.

In this case, therefore, Pecco can consider himself quite lucky, given that there was indeed a break with three Sundays without races between Le Mans and his home race at Mugello. This means that in the next two weeks he will work to try and be in perfect shape at the Tuscan track, where last year he scored the second of his seven seasonal victories.

Read also: