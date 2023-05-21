Small fracture to the right foot talus for Pecco Bagnaia. After the crash in the race at Le Mans he continued to feel pain, so yesterday the reigning MotoGP champion went to the Misano medical center where, after the necessary tests, he was diagnosed with a “small and partial fracture of the talus ” of the right foot, explains a post shared on social media by Ducati. The small injury, continues the team, does not jeopardize Pecco’s participation in the next MotoGP calendar race scheduled for 11 June at Mugello.