It took time, but finally Pecco Bagnaia seems to have found the key to exploit the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 and if the potential continues to be this, it could be really painful for everyone, because the performance that the vice-world champion showed in the qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix was almost on the edge of science fiction.

And luckily he arrived in Jerez with his right shoulder still sore from the Portimao qualifying incident, because otherwise the doubt arises that he could have even broken the 1’36 “barrier, because he came really close with his 1’36 “170 which smashed the track record.

The Piedmontese made a sensational difference especially in the third and fourth sectors, at the end of 453 thousandths behind the direct pursuer Fabio Quartararo. An abysmal gap on a short track like the Andalusian one, which in the past had accustomed us to seeing really tight gaps. But above all a performance that earned Pecco his first pole position of the season, his seventh career in the premier class.

But be careful not to underestimate “El Diablo” in view of tomorrow, because the Yamaha rider showed an enviable pace in FP4, even if even in that session he closed behind a Bagnaia who finally seems ready to fight for the victory. However, the signal sent to the Frenchman is strong, because the last four pole positions in Jerez had all been his (in 2020 there were two races).

If the first two stole the show completely, to complete the front row we find Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, which in any case continues to follow up on his excellent moment of form. Among other things, the Granollers driver is probably the closest also in terms of race pace, so he seems to have a good chance of getting on the podium.

Opening the second row is Jack Miller’s other Ducati, but his gap of 879 thousandths gives another sign of how much Bagnaia has managed to make a sensational difference. To close the second line there is another Red, that of Johann Zarco, good at finishing sixth after breaking the pass for Q2 with the best time in Q1.

Marc Marquez instead slipped between the two Desmosedici GPs, who in Q2 gave yet another proof of how much he and Honda are in difficulty, given that in the first run he went to look for the wake of Bagnaia and in the second that of Quartararo . However, this strategy was not enough for him to go and grab a seat in the front row, also because he had to cancel a lap for the yellow flags.

Marco Bezzecchi followed up on his good sixth place on the Portimao grid by finishing eighth again today. The Mooney VR46 rider managed to pass from Q1, then tried to follow Bagnaia on his magical lap, but finished 1.15 behind his brand mate. Performance that still earned him the third row, behind the Honda LCR by Takaaki Nakagami and ahead of the Suzuki of 2020 champion Joan Mir, who crashed at turn 1.

The same point where Jorge Martin also ended up on the wheels, so he didn’t know how to do better than the tenth time. Too bad also for Enea Bastianini, who instead slipped at turn 9 when in the first two sectors he had scored some split times from the front row. The Gresini Racing rider, on the other hand, will have to start 11th, ahead of a Maverick Vinales who continues to struggle to exploit Aprilia’s potential on the time attack.

Definitely unfortunate Pol Espargaro, because the official Honda rider found himself excluded from Q2 by just 3 thousandths, with Zarco’s time trial eliminating him who arrived in time.

After recovering from 23rd on the grid to 4th in the race in Portimao, World Championship co-leader Alex Rins will again be called to overtime. The Suzuki rider will start 14th and has never given the feeling of having the speed to really fight for the passage in Q2, as he was out for just under three tenths.

The KTMs are also bad, as all three find themselves (Raul Fernandez does not race due to the injury to Portimao’s right hand) eliminated at the end of Q1. Brad Binder had given the feeling of being able to play the next round, but in the end he will start from the fifth row, in 15th position.

It went worse for his teammate Miguel Oliveira, who accused the lowering of his RC16, throwing away the first run. The Portuguese therefore finds himself only 21st. Little better rookie Remy Gardner, 18th despite a crash at turn 1.

Unfortunately, the list of those excluded includes five Italian drivers, starting with Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will line up in the sixth row, 16th and 17th respectively. The ordeal then continues for the official Yamaha rider, who is unable to take advantage of the M1 like his teammate Quartararo.

Seventh row instead for Luca Marini’s Ducati branded Mooney VR46, struggling for the whole weekend and at the end 19th on the grid. Between Andrea Dovizioso and the Jerez circuit there has never been a great feeling and it certainly cannot be said that it blossomed today, given that the rider from Forlì will field his Yamaha RNF in 23rd position, right in front of the wild card of the ‘Aprilia Lorenzo Savadori.

