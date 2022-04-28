Pecco Bagnaia was able to breathe a sigh of relief. The tests he underwent earlier this week ruled out the presence of any damage to the ligaments in his right shoulder, confirming that what was remedied in qualifying in Portimao was just a bad blow.

There remains the annoyance of a big edema that prevents him from moving his shoulder freely, but if in Portimao it was not a problem to recover from 24th place on the grid to eighth under the checkered flag, even more so the Ducati rider he is optimistic from this point of view considering the weekend that is about to begin in Jerez de la Frontera.

“Today is the first day that I feel a little better. The bruise is coming out a little, so it will change a bit of colors these days. Now we have come to yellow. The exams however showed only edema, so there is a lot of fluid in the shoulder. That’s a bit of a problem and it’s the thing that limits me in my movements now. But all in all, it could have been worse, “said Bagnaia.

“After Sunday’s race, I spent the days of Monday and Tuesday having the same pain. Maybe even a little more, because it got inflamed running on it. But with the therapy we have improved the situation. Surely I will not be able to do too many. laps to try and save me for Sunday, but on this track we also lapped a lot in the winter tests, so theoretically we shouldn’t do too many tests. The bike I think is going very well, so we are quite calm “, he added.

The Portimao race, however tiring it was, was fundamental to consolidate the feeling with the Desmosedici GP, which is finally allowing him to return to exploiting the strengths of his driving style.

“I pushed hard to race on Sunday. I needed to race, although on Saturday I was a bit afraid of not being able to because of the pain. Racing gave me a great feeling with the bike and let’s say that the last three races have led us to grow a lot with the work we have done “.

“My race fastest lap this year at Portimao was three tenths better than what I did last year when I won. I went back to braking hard and doing a lot of distance, which was what I was missing. because I didn’t have the feeling to do it. At the moment we are in pretty good shape, but we will have to see what this weekend brings. “

Jerez brings to mind good memories, because last year Ducati scored a sensational double with the victory of Jack Miller, albeit favored by Fabio Quartararo’s compartment syndrome problem. However, the new Desmosedici GP had been very fast in the end-of-season tests on the Andalusian track, so there could be the basis for doing well.

“Last year both Jack and I were happy here. Obviously we were lucky in the race, because Fabio had been much better all weekend. At the tests in November we were really strong here. I had an incredible time with the bike. medium tire, better than what I had done in qualifying, and I felt very comfortable. It’s a track that suits my riding characteristics very well, but also our bike. “

At this point, we can no longer speak of Jerez as an enemy track for the Reds: “In 2020 we were fast and unfortunately I broke the engine when I was second. Last year we went fast all weekend, then we were fast as well. in the test. Let’s say that the bike has no enemy tracks. Maybe it has some on which it can struggle a little, but it’s a very complete bike right now. “