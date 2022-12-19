This year I’m sorry Bagnaia he was able to rewrite MotoGP history by closing a gap of 91 points in the standings to Fabio Quartararo – a feat never before achieved in the history of the top-class – and conquering the world title astride an Italian bike, thus repeating the successful feat exactly 50 years ago to the combination Giacomo Agostini-MV Agusta. Even in the most difficult moments, the Ducati centaur was never lacking determination and the belief in one’s own means, combined with the support that Bagnaia has always received from the Borgo Panigale house. In the official documentary made by Ducati on this title, renamed PerfectComb1nation, Bagnaia wanted to highlight the importance assumed in his sensational recovery from theinternal harmony to the whole team.

“My relationship with my teammate made a lot of difference – underlined Bagnaia, speaking of the relationship that binds him to the Australian Jack Miller, who will move to KTM next year – and I think Miller was really good at that. He was very similar to me, he needed all of this too“. It is no coincidence that during the year Bagnaia has repeatedly expressed the hope of an extension of the Ducati experience of the Australian rider. However, the red leadership had other ideas and for 2023 has chosen to support Bagnaia from Rimini Aeneas Bastianiniprotagonist of several duels this year with the same world champion. “I think serenity is at the heart of everything – added Bagnaia again, in what can almost be read as a message to his future box mate – in our sport having a good atmosphere in the box and a good relationship with everyone can make the difference. Especially in a moment of tension“.