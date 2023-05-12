Marquez sticks to Bagnaia who doesn’t take the bait

It wasn’t a very easy second free practice session for Francesco Bagnaia and for Marc Marquez today at Le Mans. The reigning world champion had a lot of difficulty taming his Ducati Desmosedici – the two GP-23s in the garage had a slightly longer wheelbase than the other – while the eight-time Honda champion devoted himself to the comparison of the two different frames before focusing on the time-attack in the final like Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez in the first attempt he tried to stick to the rear of the #1 Ducati, but Francesco Bagnaia had no intention of driving what ultimately proved to be a direct competitor for the top-10 which is worth direct access to Q2 for tomorrow, a pass snatched by both with Marquez eighth ahead of Bagnaia ninth . Bagnaia even returned to the pits to prevent Marc Marquez from throwing himself into the exhausts he didn’t spare a gesture with his left hand of disappointment at the man-marking attempted by the HRC rider.

Bagnaia didn’t pay for the risk of not taking the plunge on that occasion, also because he took the opportunity to change the rear tyre. The rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy, in fact, at the end of the session wanted to talk to the Michelin technicians at the end of a session in which he really had no feeling with the tires mounted on his bikes.

Tardozzi: “Marc Marquez is back”

Giacomo Agostini, present in the Le Mans paddock for the 1000th race of the premier class, said that Bagnaia told him he was happy to be able to compete again with Marc Marquez. Certainly, however, he did not like the usual treatment of the Spaniard, who for some time has identified Bagnaia as the main driving force to set a time using an excellent reference (a year ago he was chasing Quartararo on this track without arousing particular anger in the Diablo). To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi thus commented on the ‘melina’ between Bagnaia and Marquez not hiding a certain disappointment: “Marc Marquez is back – her words – we’ll talk to the Michelin technicians with whom the collaboration is excellent because Pecco wasn’t happy with the tires today”.