While waiting for more certain news to arrive from the Barcelona hospital, we can breathe a small sigh of relief on the conditions of Pecco Bagnaia, the victim of a terrible accident in the early stages of the Catalan Grand Prix.

At the start, the Ducati rider was involved in a violent highside coming out of the second corner, just when he was leading the group and then found himself lying in the middle of the track. Behind him, Brad Binder could do nothing to avoid him and ran over his leg.

Even if the world champion was immediately shown conscious by the television images, it is clear that there were moments of great apprehension, in addition to the subsequent transfer to the medical center of the circuit, where for the moment it seems that serious injuries have been averted. The first tests would have even questioned the presence of fractures, even if Pecco was later transferred to the hospital to be subjected to more in-depth checks, given that the tools available to the Catalan circuit are a bit dated.

In the meantime, however, Dr. Angel Charte, the championship’s medical director, took stock of the situation: “Pecco is fine. He had a serious multiple trauma. He was hit by a motorcycle in the femoral and tibial area. We did an X-ray and we detected a small lesion that we do not know if it is current or old (in Brno in 2020 he had fractured his tibia). We need to do an urgent CT scan, which will be performed at the Hospital General de Catalunya. All cranial and thoracic it turned out to be normal,” he explained to DAZN.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini risks an operation on his ankle

On the other hand, however, the conditions of Enea Bastianini seem to be worse than expected, who at the start had triggered a carom at the first corner and he too did not get back on the saddle after the restart to go to the hospital.

For him, 2023 risks becoming a real ordeal, because surgery could even be envisaged, after he has already missed several races in the first part of the championship due to a fractured shoulder blade sustained in the Portimao Sprint.

“Enea has a fractured tibial malleolus in his left leg and a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. The fractured malleolus could require surgery,” Charte added.