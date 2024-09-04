The Aragon Grand Prix ended just a few days ago, but it is already a thing of the past for Pecco Bagnaia, who is now focusing everything on the Misano event, scheduled for this weekend. The Spanish weekend started badly and ended even worse, with the accident he and Alex Marquez were involved in on Sunday when they were fighting for third place, which brought with it a trail of controversy.

Now comes the home race for Pecco, who last year was unable to fully enjoy himself due to the leg injury he suffered in the terrible accident in Barcelona. Two second places for the world champion, who gritted his teeth to lose as few points as possible in the standings. This year he is not returning as a leader, but as a pursuer: after the Spanish weekend, Bagnaia is now 23 points behind Jorge Martin, who took the lead in the standings just last Saturday.

The San Marino Grand Prix will represent the redemption race for Bagnaia, who however confesses that he does not feel in top physical shape after the fall in Aragon: “I am really happy to race in Misano this weekend. The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix is ​​always an exciting event: I will race a few kilometers from home and there will certainly be a lot of fans to support us. We know we have good potential on this track and it will be essential to be able to do a good job right away to be competitive. Physically I am not yet 100%, but I am working hard to be able to race without any problems”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Also for Enea Bastianini the goal in Misano will be to turn around a season that has seen him in difficulty on several occasions. The Romagna native’s worry is qualifying and, after yet another race in which he came back from the back positions, he aims to start well right away to be able to compete with the leading riders. The fifth place on Sunday in Aragon did not allow him to maintain third place in the championship, so Bastianini arrives at his home race with fourth place in the general standings.

It will be a welcome return for Enea, who was a spectator at Misano last year. 2023 was marked by injuries and many absences, so being on the grid in front of his home crowd for the first time after a year of absence will be an extra motivation for him: “Last year I was forced to miss the Grand Prix due to injury; therefore, I am happy to finally be able to get on track at Misano. Racing here is always something special: I grew up and live a few kilometres from the circuit; therefore, it is in all respects my home race. Compared to last week, I think that at Misano we should find better feelings. In any case, it will be important to be able to be fast right from Friday and then do a good qualifying. We will give our all and I can’t wait to race in front of all our fans”.