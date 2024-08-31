The Austrian weekend seems like a distant memory for Pecco Bagnaia, who arrived in Aragon as the leader but struggled from his first outing on Friday to finally struggle in the Sprint on Saturday. A problem with the front forced him to a defensive race, which he only finished in ninth position. The reigning world champion had managed to limit the damage in qualifying by taking the front row, but it was all in vain at the start, which was not the best and led him to battle right from the start in the backup positions.

The complicated track conditions were not at all helpful to the Ducati rider, who saw his bike go sideways when the lights went out. He recovered a few positions in the early stages, but then the problems with the front that he has had with him since the beginning of the weekend led him to make a mistake, losing positions. “Yesterday in the Safety Commission I asked to clean the starting grid. Maybe they did, but then it rained again and maybe they didn’t clean it. As soon as I arrived on the grid I saw how dirty it was, I was ready to prevent what happened,” explained Bagnaia after the Sprint.

At the start, disaster was avoided because Alex Marquez’s reflexes were quick and the Gresini rider and Bagnaia did not touch. But the anger of the reigning world champion is evident because he underlines how the problems suffered in Aragon do not depend on him or the bike or the team: “I released the clutch slowly, but I still had problems. I was lucky that Alex avoided me, otherwise it would have been very dangerous. From there I thought about not losing too many positions. At Turn 5, I tried to overtake Miguel Oliveira and I understood that something was not working. The same thing that happened yesterday morning happened again today, it is out of our control. I will not say what happened, but it does not depend on me or the bike or the team. We can’t do anything about it, you can be perfect in everything, but when these things happen, they just happen”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The feeling was very bad with the front and it’s not the first time. This year it’s a bit of a constant, but this time I had this negative feeling twice in the same weekend and it shouldn’t happen. I wasn’t able to fight for the win, because looking at Marc’s times, he was unbeatable. But my potential was to fight against Jorge. In normal situations we can fight, my only goal was to start well and try to block Marc, but nothing worked from the start,” Pecco acknowledged, aware that the reality of this weekend is not being able to beat Marquez for now.

But where does the Gresini rider make the difference? “Marc takes three or four corners in a different way to all the Ducati riders, but not in terms of lines. He leans five degrees more without losing the front and it is something that only he can do. I don’t know if it is due to his riding style, he certainly manages to have control of the bike that helps him. No one can compensate for what he does in other points, so that is where he makes the difference. When I tried I lost the front and there I also lose the rear. Whatever you do, the bike makes you do this. It is something that goes beyond the bike, it is a characteristic of the rider”, explained the official Ducati standard-bearer.

The Sprint is already in the past, now it’s time to look towards the race, which Bagnaia hopes will have a different outcome: “The goal is to try to block Marc, everything depends on the start. If I can get a good start, in the first laps I’ll use the tires a bit more to get ahead. Then we’ll see what can happen. But first everything has to go smoothly. It takes the best me and the best bike to try to worry Marc, but the goal is Martin. Today we lost several points and tomorrow we’ll have to try to do something to try to regain some.”