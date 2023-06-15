Last year’s German Grand Prix probably marked one of the most critical moments in Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP career: the crash that occurred after a few laps, when he seemed to have what it took to win, had dropped him to 91 points detachment from a Fabio Quartararo who with his third success of the season seemed very fast towards the world championship encore.

What the Ducati rider could not have known that day, however, was that that bad Sunday would also have been the watershed of his 2022, because from the following weekend, in Assen, the sensational comeback that led him to become champion of the world in Valencia.

In the press conference that opened the Sachsenring weekend, therefore, he was asked what he learned 12 months ago in Germany: “Surely I always have to believe in it. It was a difficult moment, because it wasn’t the first time I was strong and I was wrong, but it really seemed like I was about to lose everything. I tried to understand what our potential could be and the meeting after the race was very important for the team, but above all for me.”

“Everything changed from that moment, because from Assen we’ve always managed to be competitive and fight for the win. It was a great way to recover and also find the feeling with the bike again. If I think of last year’s Sachsenring, so I know we need to be much more focused.”

The Ducati has now become the point of reference on the premier class grid, as well as being a very versatile bike, but there is a taboo to dispel: in fact, it hasn’t won at the Sachsenring since the days of Casey Stoner, since 2008, even if Pecco seems convinced that there are all the credentials to try.

“It’s actually a track where we managed to be competitive last year, even if we know what happened in the race. The important thing this time is to start well, but also finish well. At Mugello I had good sensations, exactly like the “last year, but it won’t be easy, also because conditions can change very quickly here. But I’m confident I can be competitive against the best.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Looking at the statistics, there is then a second obstacle to overcome which is Marc Marquez’s name. Last year he was absent due to injury, but previously his roadmap on the German ups and downs speaks of 11 consecutive successes, 8 of which in MotoGP.

“Given the history of the track, Marc obviously has more chances than all the other riders. If I think about his return in 2021, when he won, that was certainly not an easy race and he showed great competitiveness. For this reason, I think the let him be the driver to beat here”.

Last weekend, at Mugello, many gave him credit for making the difference at Bucine, the long left-hander that leads onto the starting straight. In addition to asking him what his secret was, he was asked if this could also turn into an advantage at the Sachsenring, which has 10 left-hand corners.

“It’s always difficult to explain a riding style. In each category, I’ve always faced Bucine in the same way. In Moto2 and Moto3 I followed the same trajectory, but it didn’t go as well because we didn’t have all the power of the MotoGP. With the With my Ducati, I can get the bike to turn from the rear and this certainly helped me. However, it’s difficult to explain the trajectory, also because I believe that the best way to approach a bend is different for each rider, which is a very personal thing”.

“This is a track that turns a lot to the left and I’m usually faster in the right-hand corners, but here the difference is managing rear tire wear, so it will be something very different from Mugello.”

Finally, he was shown a video of the start at Mugello, in particular of when Jack Miller gave him the victory sign after slipping him to the right following a searing sprint.

“I saw him right away, I noticed he raised his arm, but I thought he had disconnected someone and was apologizing. Then I saw the video. I spoke to him yesterday and he explained that he did it because in Motocross sometimes there are those who do it for the satisfaction of having made the holeshot. But it was also a lot of fun to watch again”.

