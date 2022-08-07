50 to 8. This is the partial of Francesco Bagnaia against Fabio Quartararo in the last two races at the turn of the summer break won by the Ducati rider. El Diablo’s mistake in Assen weighs heavily in this recovery which now brings Pecco to -49 from the reigning world champion and leader of the standings with eight more races to go.

You can dream and without too much pressure Bagnaia can gradually bring the transalpine closer in a season finale that will be followed carefully in the light of excessive power of Ducati against a Yamaha M1 scrapped today at Silverstone on the straights.

Bagnaia did not start with the underdogs today in Great Britain and for this reason it is a success that is worth double since the gap from Quartararo in two races has gone from 91 to 49 points: “It wasn’t easy. Apart from the PL1s we struggled all weekend. I wasn’t managing to get a great feeling with the grip in general. Both front and back. This morning I found an advantage to put the hard on the back. I liked the soft in front more at the driving level, but I destroyed it. We were forced to run with the average. I knew I should have been careful with the rear tire at the start. I shouldn’t have thrown it away. Above all, I could not exaggerate. The only point where I could recover was the braking, otherwise I lost a lot on the exit from the others because it slipped enough. I’m really happy. I put it among my best victories“explained Pecco to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

The help of Valentino Rossi, Bagnaia’s adviser on the tire to be used in the race, was essential. The Ducati rider also received an encouraging message from Casey Stoner: “Rossi was very close to me this weekend thanks to his voice messages, I have to thank him very much. I asked him a question on Friday: if he remembered anything in the past that helped him go faster here. It’s a difficult question, but as usual he managed to help him out. Casey texted me this morning and I appreciated it. Having two riders of this caliber who can help me is a huge plus. Carlo, my trainer, also sends me messages with a few lines but which I like. First laps? Usually my forte. I did the whole race 100%, there wasn’t a lap in which I held back, I didn’t have the chance. In Assen I could manage the pace a lot, here I had to go full speed throughout the race. I knew it was important to win, but I also accepted the idea of ​​not winning. Vale honestly was very lucid in advising me in his opinion which tire would have been better for the race. You helped me ”.