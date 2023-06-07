The home appointment arrives, Mugello is hosting the MotoGP this weekend and there is a lot of excitement at Ducati to return to the Tuscan track as world champion. At the Italian Grand Prix, the official team is back with the full line-up, finding Enea Bastianini again after the long stop.

However, both will not be in top form due to their recovery from their respective injuries: at Le Mans, the reigning champion suffered a broken ankle following the accident with Maverick Vinales, while Bastianini was out for a long time due to of the accident with Luca Marini in the Sprint Race at Portimao. However, both Pecco and Enea have already returned to the track during the three-week break to carry out tests with the Panigale V4S and feel ready to face the ups and downs of Mugello.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On one of the most loved tracks, Bagnaia triumphed last year and in 2023 he arrives at his home round as leader of the championship, with a single point advantage over Marco Bezzecchi: “Racing at Mugello in front of our fans is always a great emotion and I can not wait to get on track! The ankle is fine and shouldn’t bother me. We did a test with Enea a few weeks ago at Mugello with the Panigale V4 S and before then I had also ridden at Misano without any problems. It will be an important weekend for us and certainly the great enthusiasm of our fans will give us extra motivation to do well in our home Grand Prix”.

Different story for Bastianini, who never had the opportunity to celebrate satisfactory results on this track. However this year he could have the right opportunity to redeem himself, even though he’s not yet 100% fit: “I really like the Mugello circuit a lot! In the past I haven’t achieved great results, so the goal is to be able to do it this year. Surely, after all these weeks at a standstill, it won’t be easy. I rode a few weeks ago with the Panigale V4 S and I had a good time, but obviously with the Desmosedici GP it will be something else. In any case, I’m motivated. It’s our home race, so I hope I can do well.”