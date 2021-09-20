The second consecutive success in just seven days achieved by Pecco Bagnaia – which after winning at Aragon was also repeated on the home corners of Misano – has further opened a small glimmer of hope in the run-up that the Piedmontese from Ducati is leading against Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider, second yesterday after trying in every way to beat the home idol following a furious comeback in the last laps, however, still has the fate of the championship firmly in his hands. With 48 points of advantage four races to go, in fact, the Frenchman will only need to finish on the podium – even with four third places – to be sure of success in the World Championship.

Bagnaia to win the 2021 championship, with a simple arithmetic calculation, should recover 12 points per race. The exact distance between first and fourth place. Therefore, if the Ducati rider wins all the races from now to the end with Quartararo always fourth, the two would close the season on equal points, but Pecco would be champion for the greatest number of wins. Science fiction? Perhaps. Surely beating the Nice native on the track is never easy. It is no coincidence that in the 13 GPs completed by both of them this year Quartararo preceded Bagnaia on eight occasions and ‘only’ the opposite happened in five.

However, there is a number that gives Bagnaia hope. In fact, in the last two races the former Moto2 world champion won 50 points, against 28 for his rival. 22 points more, that is 11 per race. Just one less than the average that the 24-year-old from the VR46 Academy would need to hit the sensational bang. Numbers [e realismo] in hand, for Bagnaia it will be fundamental always go at least to the podium in the last four stages of this championship. At that point it will be up to hope for a bad day for the Frenchman, as had happened to him in Jerez or as had happened to Bagnaia himself at Silverstone. Difficult, but not impossible, also considering what happened to many riders with Michelin tires.