Francesco Bagnaia closed with the 11th fastest time on Friday of free practice for the Malaysian GP, ​​the penultimate round of the 2022 MotoGP season scheduled for this weekend at the Sepang circuit. Eleventh after a dry FP1, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider instead closed the afternoon FP2 in mixed conditions with the second best time after the strong tropical downpour that hit the circuit during the Moto2 session. After a first part of the session in the wet configuration, the MotoGP riders were able to mount the slicks on the final but the track conditions did not allow changes to the combined times, which therefore remains unchanged compared to the morning.

Also Jack Miller, fourth in FP2 despite being still sore after last Sunday’s accident at Phillip Island, he finished 14th on the first day. The Australian driver, as well as his teammate, did not carry out the time attack in the dry FP1 in the morning, preferring to continue running with used tires, and hopes to be able to find favorable weather conditions to try to improve his references tomorrow morning in FP3.

Francesco Bagnaia: “I’m pretty calm after this first day, even though we only finish eleventh, three thousandths from the top ten. Unfortunately on the last lap I made a mistake at the exit of turn nine, losing a lot of time, and therefore I hope to be able to find the right conditions in FP3 tomorrow morning to try to get into the top ten. It will be important here, especially if qualifying gets wet. In any case, I’m calm: our potential in the wet has grown a lot, and this makes me optimistic“.

Jack Miller: “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, because the bruises on my leg in the Phillip Island crash are where I put a lot of pressure on the bike and feel a lot of pain. In any case, I managed to improve lap after lap. This morning we did not try the time attack and therefore after the rain this afternoon, for the moment we are out of the top ten. We hope tomorrow morning’s FP3 is dry and will allow us to improve our time. In general I feel comfortable on the bike I’m just a little worried about Sunday’s race which will be physically very tough to tackle“.