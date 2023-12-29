Before Pecco Bagnaia, the most recent World Champions all refused to use the number 1 on their bikes in the season following their coronation. This tradition, little questioned in the 500cc era, was lost in the MotoGP era, especially under the pressure of Valentino Rossi, very attached to his #46. It must be said that the number that the “Doctor” wore on his fairing also took on a certain commercial importance, given that it is still shown on many derivative products, and in its wake an entire marketing system was created.

Over the years, a certain superstition has also taken over the drivers, between the desire to keep a number with which they won, and perhaps an apprehension in adopting the number 1, given that none of those who wore it in the era of MotoGP – Nicky Hayden in 2007, Casey Stoner in 2018 and 2012, and Jorge Lorenzo in 2011 – managed to keep it the following year. Everyone up to Pecco Bagnaia, who became a two-time world champion in the premier class by displaying the number 1 on his bike in 2023, thus breaking the tradition started by his mentor, Valentino Rossi.

At the Portuguese GP, the opening race of the season, the Ducati rider was the first in over ten years to start a race with this number on the bike, the first time since Stoner in 2012. However, he insists on fact that he felt no particular pressure in taking on the status of reigning World Champion.

“Actually no, it was a perfect weekend: I didn't sign the pole but I won the Sprint and the long race”, recalled the Italian during the celebrations organized by Ducati for its titles in Bologna. “But Portimao is a track that suits me, I've always been fast there. It's a shame about the pole, because it would have been nice to start with that too, but we can be satisfied.”

Throughout the rest of the season, however, Pecco Bagnaia saw the number displayed on his bike as an imperative to meet the expectations placed on him, as if that famous #1 put an even bigger target on his back than it would have had if he had kept his #63. The Ducati rider ultimately retained his world crown, securing the title by winning the final race of the championship. Since the creation of MotoGP in 2002, only Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi have managed to dominate for two years in a row… but without this symbolic number.

Pecco Bagnaia was the title of number 1, a first in MotoGP

“I've thought about it a lot this season,” he confided after clinching the title in Valencia. “The only two riders who managed to win two years in a row in MotoGP were Marc and Vale. For the others it was more difficult. With the number 1, finishing second in the championship could have been a bad result. I wouldn't have I was able to settle for second place in the championship, because when you have number 1 you have to prove that you are number 1.”

Bagnaia was therefore determined to prove that he deserved that number, and he did so by proving to be the most consistent rider in the top positions this year. In the 16 races in which he saw the finish line, he achieved 15 podiums, seven victories and seven poles, more than all his opponents.

“I think we did everything perfectly to be considered number 1, even more so in the second half of the championship, because we were often not the fastest, but we always achieved good performances and on Sunday, in the main race, the one that yields the most points, we were stronger. I think I can be very proud of last season, but this year I am even more proud because with number 1, after making many mistakes and being unlucky in some situations, we still won the title. So we can be very proud.”

From now on, Pecco Bagnaia has no intention of leaving the number 1 behind. He will wear it for the second consecutive year in 2024, a first time in MotoGP and a first time in the premier class after Mick Doohan in 1998 and 1999.