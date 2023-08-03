Last year Silverstone had been a fundamental stage in the race that led Pecco Bagnaia to recover a good 91 points from Fabio Quartararo to go on to become MotoGP world champion. The Ducati rider had started the second part of the season with his second consecutive victory, putting a good end to a weekend that didn’t even start in the best way.

Inevitably, his intent is to try to repeat himself in this year’s British Grand Prix, although this time he comes to the restart after the summer break as leader, with a margin of almost a GP over his closest rival Jorge Martin (35 points against the 37 he puts up for grabs every weekend).

“I’m happy to start again here for the second part of the championship. I love the track and then I like the tracks that have so much history. Last year wasn’t our best weekend right from the start, but then we managed to improve the situation and in the race we were competitive. It seems that the weather won’t be great this weekend, but it’s always like this here. Let’s just hope that there aren’t mixed conditions, whether it’s dry or wet, then we’ll try to be competitive,” said the reigning world champion during the press conference that opened the weekend.

In the hat-trick that preceded the summer break, he took three wins (one in a Sprint) and three second places, so he was asked if he thinks he’s in the best moment of his MotoGP career.

“I don’t know, even if honestly the last three races have been excellent. We had a little bad luck at Le Mans, with the accident with Maverick, then we managed to improve and find the necessary consistency. This was a great good progress. But then at Mugello we started strong right away, while at Sachsenring and Assen we struggled a bit, but then we managed to be competitive for the rest of the weekend. It’s something we improved on compared to the past and we have to continue Like this”.

After a five-week break, the premier class restarts with some new regulations. The first concerns the format, because from now on, only the second session on Friday will be considered for direct access to Q2. But apparently, for Pecco it will not be a significant change.

“As far as I’m concerned, my job won’t change, because I didn’t already consider the first session from the perspective of Q2, I was only working for the race without putting on new tyres. It was already my strategy, so it will be the same.”

Nor does he believe that this could make the final part of the session more dangerous: “It’s the same situation, because even before we used the last 15 minutes of the second session as if it were a qualifying session, so it won’t be dangerous anymore. We reach the limit , but because it’s too important to go straight to Q2 to start in the top 10 and be able to manage the tire pressures. This won’t change compared to the first part of the season.”

The most relevant change, however, is the introduction of penalties if the minimum tire pressure value is not respected. A topic that caused a lot of discussion today, because the riders fear that it could turn out to be something that, despite being done to try to improve safety, could end up increasing the risks. A thought that Bagnaia seems to share.

“For me it’s something that will change the way we run, because the limit value is a bit high. If you go over this limit, I think it’s easy to fall. If you don’t want to fall, you have to go slow, while if you go below this limit you will be penalised. It won’t be easy, but this is the rule, and our team is certainly studying a way to work with these pressures. But it’s not something you can control from the garage, you have to do it on the bike, because if you stay in front for so many laps surely the value will be lower than what is required. If instead you are behind, you risk having a high value, which prevents you from overtaking. It is something that was decided for safety, but it is not safe, so I think it will change Very”.

When asked to get more specific about why he believes the dangers could increase, he continued: “When the pressure builds up, it becomes very difficult to stop the bike and close the corners, so you risk falling or going slow. If you are behind someone, it’s something that is clearly noticeable. For example, in Jerez, I was close to whoever was in front of me and I was forced to slow down for a lap or two to let the pressure drop and try to overtake again. We talked about it in Safety Commission, but the decision was still to continue with these pressure values, so we have to adapt”.

The fear is that too high a value has been imposed, especially for the front tyre, but now the only thing that can be done is to try to adapt as best as possible, at least for the moment.

“I don’t know if I can talk about why they decided to establish this rule, but we have been told that it was done to promote safety, although I don’t think it will be safer this way. We have never had any problems with the tire pressure, maybe right at the rear, because it is true that if you lower it you can have an advantage in terms of grip, but at the front the bike starts to move both if you go above and below the value. so for me it’s not the safest situation. But by now they’ve decided that way, so you have to adapt, trying to understand how you have to change your driving style when the pressure starts to rise. Or figure out together with the team if something can be done to prevent these kinds of problems.”

There is one more novelty for this weekend, because the MotoGP has moved from the National paddock to the Wing, the same one used by Formula 1. This means that the track is always the same, but the sequence of the corners changes to close the round. And according to the world leader this could have an impact on race strategies.

“As far as the race is concerned, it will be different, because there will be an important overtaking point before the final corners, so it will be essential to be competitive in that part of the circuit. It’s true that there is also braking at the penultimate corner, but yes it comes from a very long corner, so it’s more difficult to overtake. In the end, however, the track is the same, even if it’s nicer to be in this paddock: I really like the garden in front of the garage”.

Lastly, being a friend of his and classmate from the Academy, he was asked to comment on the news of the separation at the end of the season between Yamaha and Franco Morbidelli, which was also compared to a possible transfer to one of Ducati’s satellite teams.

“I think Franco is one of the best riders on the grid. In 2020 he finished second in the World Championship and in 2021 he had always been competitive before hurting his knee. Then I think he started having problems with his team and he’s never apart from this year in Argentina, but I think he deserves more, certainly another chance to prove that he’s a fast rider. Also because he’s fast when we all train together, so he deserves a better opportunity.” .

