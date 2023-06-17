Sachsenring qualifying, Bagnaia still protagonist

“I sin” Bagnaia he placed his first brick of the weekend. At the Sachsenring, where overtaking is never immediate, the Ducati rider took pole position with a very solid performance, in a frantic finale, which ousted Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin from the front row. There could have been an all-Ducati trio ahead, instead Borgo Panigale had to “settle” for a one-two finish by Bagnaia and Luca Marini, only 78 thousandths apart. Just five thousandths behind the pilot Mooney is Jack Miller. These are their words Sky Sports MotoGP right after qualifying.

Bagnaia’s words

“I would have liked to have stopped earlier in the initial run, but I think that of the four-five laps I did they only counted me one time, because there were a lot of yellow flags and it was difficult to set the time. There were complicated conditions, but I’m very happy with how it went, being on pole is always important: we are working well. Pole is a privileged position, as it is difficult to overtake here. There will be the Sprint in the afternoon and it will be a very important race to understand which tires to use: this morning we should have concentrated on testing the front tire but we didn’t have the chance (for the wet track, ed). We’ll see in the afternoon“.

Marine’s words

“There wasn’t much of a technician today, you needed to ride in the wet as if it were dry. We had to keep the tires warm and concentration high with all the others crashing: it was a difficult qualifying, I’m very happy. Too bad about the last lap, in my splits I saw that I wasn’t too fast compared to the previous lap, but I went in too fast and it started behind me: I saved it but I didn’t improve. I’m happy to start from the front row but I already know that, having Jack alongside, he’ll be first at the first corner. It will be a great opportunity for the Sprint: starting from the front row is excellent. I have to try and get a good start, knowing that it’s very difficult to overtake here. As for the tyres, I don’t feel good with the soft, the medium is better, with this compound I find it much easier to ride the bike. But if everyone starts with the soft it is difficult to be the different one, usually it is not the right choice“.

Miller’s words

“I don’t know if I’m a master of these conditions. I managed to make the most of them, in these cases you always have to push because the track gets better every lap. The front row was my goal today. The track is short, if you can start among the first there are much better chances of getting to the podium. I’m satisfied with the work for now, let’s wait for the Sprint. I’m in good shape, from the first moment I played with set ups and balances. We managed to be consistent lap after lap, for now we can make the bike work well. I like riding here, the tires work well too. Now there will be fun in the Sprint“.