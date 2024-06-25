Introduced last year, the Sprints have profoundly changed the face of MotoGP. This event, which is shorter – and awards half the points compared to the main race – has its specialists: Jorge Martin has won 12 times on 26 occasions, compared to “only” five for Pecco Bagnaia, who remained empty among the Red Bull Ring 2023 and Mugello this year.
Debates over what the championship would be like without the Sprints quickly reach their limit, as Sunday’s races are influenced by what happened the day before, with Bagnaia using the Sprint as a large-scale test session on several occasions to fine-tune his bike and gain an advantage. However, it remains interesting to see how the balance shifts.
Last year, the leading trio would have been the same at the end of the season without the Sprints, with Bagnaia ahead of Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. But after seven Grands Prix this year, the championship leader and the one who only counts Sunday races are not the same. Martin, who is leading the “real” championship, has largely made the difference thanks to the Sprints, in which he has obtained two points more than Marc Marquez since the start of the season… and above all 30 more than Bagnaia, only seventh in the ranking based on the short races on Saturday, in which he paid for his three consecutive retirements in Jerez, Le Mans and Barcelona.
Bagnaia, on the other hand, is the rider who has scored the most points on Sundays since the start of the season, 12 more than Martin, even though the latter was ahead before the Mugello race. Marquez is only fourth in the standings, behind Enea Bastianini. The retirements in Portimão and Austin leave him 45 points behind his future teammate in the official Ducati team.
Behind them, we can see that Maverick Vinales is very well placed on Saturday, thanks to his two consecutive victories in Portimão and Austin, while Bastianini shines more on Sunday than on Saturday, unlike Pedro Acosta, penalized by crashes in Le Mans and Barcelona.
Here are the rankings of the “Sprint Championship” and the “Sunday Championship” after the first seven races of the season:
The Sprint championship
|
Pos.
|
Pilot
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Jorge Martin
|
56
|
12
|
7
|
7
|
12
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
Marc Márquez
|
54
|
5
|
9
|
9
|
4
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
3
|
Maverick Viñales
|
46
|
1
|
12
|
12
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
Pedro Acosta
|
38
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
5
|
Enea Bastianini
|
34
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
11
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
Aleix Espargaró
|
32
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
12
|
1
|
7
|
Pecco Bagnaia
|
26
|
6
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
8
|
Brad Binder
|
13
|
9
|
4
|
9
|
Jack Miller
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
Franco Morbidelli
|
12
|
6
|
6
|
11
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
Raúl Fernandez
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
13
|
Dani Pedrosa
|
7
|
7
|
14
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
15
|
Álex Márquez
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
16
|
Augusto Fernandez
|
3
|
3
|
17
|
Miguel Oliveira
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
Joan Mir
|
1
|
1
|
20
|
Johann Zarco
|
0
|
21
|
Alex Rins
|
0
|
22
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|
0
|
23
|
Luca Marini
|
0
|
24
|
Stefan Bradl
|
0
|
25
|
Pol Espargaró
|
0
The Sunday championship
|
Pos.
|
Pilot
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Pecco Bagnaia
|
127
|
25
|
11
|
25
|
16
|
25
|
25
|
2
|
Jorge Martin
|
115
|
16
|
25
|
13
|
25
|
20
|
16
|
3
|
Enea Bastianini
|
91
|
11
|
20
|
16
|
11
|
13
|
20
|
4
|
Marc Márquez
|
82
|
13
|
20
|
20
|
16
|
13
|
5
|
Brad Binder
|
72
|
20
|
13
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
6
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|
64
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
7
|
Pedro Acosta
|
63
|
7
|
16
|
20
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
8
|
Maverick Viñales
|
61
|
6
|
25
|
7
|
11
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
Aleix Espargaró
|
50
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
13
|
5
|
10
|
Álex Márquez
|
46
|
10
|
1
|
13
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
11
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|
44
|
2
|
10
|
8
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
12
|
Raúl Fernandez
|
30
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
4
|
13
|
Miguel Oliveira
|
29
|
1
|
7
|
5
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
14
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
26
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
15
|
Franco Morbidelli
|
19
|
0
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
Jack Miller
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
17
|
Joan Mir
|
12
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
18
|
Augusto Fernandez
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
19
|
Johann Zarco
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
20
|
Alex Rins
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
22
|
Dani Pedrosa
|
0
|
23
|
Luca Marini
|
0
|
24
|
Stefan Bradl
|
0
|
25
|
Pol Espargaró
|
0
#MotoGP #Bagnaia #pilot #Sunday #Heres #numbers
Leave a Reply