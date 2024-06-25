Introduced last year, the Sprints have profoundly changed the face of MotoGP. This event, which is shorter – and awards half the points compared to the main race – has its specialists: Jorge Martin has won 12 times on 26 occasions, compared to “only” five for Pecco Bagnaia, who remained empty among the Red Bull Ring 2023 and Mugello this year.

Debates over what the championship would be like without the Sprints quickly reach their limit, as Sunday’s races are influenced by what happened the day before, with Bagnaia using the Sprint as a large-scale test session on several occasions to fine-tune his bike and gain an advantage. However, it remains interesting to see how the balance shifts.

Last year, the leading trio would have been the same at the end of the season without the Sprints, with Bagnaia ahead of Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. But after seven Grands Prix this year, the championship leader and the one who only counts Sunday races are not the same. Martin, who is leading the “real” championship, has largely made the difference thanks to the Sprints, in which he has obtained two points more than Marc Marquez since the start of the season… and above all 30 more than Bagnaia, only seventh in the ranking based on the short races on Saturday, in which he paid for his three consecutive retirements in Jerez, Le Mans and Barcelona.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, is the rider who has scored the most points on Sundays since the start of the season, 12 more than Martin, even though the latter was ahead before the Mugello race. Marquez is only fourth in the standings, behind Enea Bastianini. The retirements in Portimão and Austin leave him 45 points behind his future teammate in the official Ducati team.

Behind them, we can see that Maverick Vinales is very well placed on Saturday, thanks to his two consecutive victories in Portimão and Austin, while Bastianini shines more on Sunday than on Saturday, unlike Pedro Acosta, penalized by crashes in Le Mans and Barcelona.

Here are the rankings of the “Sprint Championship” and the “Sunday Championship” after the first seven races of the season:

The Sprint championship

Pos. Pilot Total 1 Jorge Martin 56 12 7 7 12 12 6 2 Marc Márquez 54 5 9 9 4 9 9 9 3 Maverick Viñales 46 1 12 12 7 7 2 5 4 Pedro Acosta 38 2 3 6 9 4 7 7 5 Enea Bastianini 34 4 4 4 11 6 5 6 Aleix Espargaró 32 7 2 5 5 12 1 7 Pecco Bagnaia 26 6 6 2 12 8 Brad Binder 13 9 4 9 Jack Miller 13 5 3 2 3 10 Franco Morbidelli 12 6 6 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio 10 3 4 3 12 Raúl Fernandez 7 1 5 1 13 Dani Pedrosa 7 7 14 Fabio Quartararo 6 1 5 15 Álex Márquez 5 3 2 16 Augusto Fernandez 3 3 17 Miguel Oliveira 2 2 18 Marco Bezzecchi 1 1 19 Joan Mir 1 1 20 Johann Zarco 0 21 Alex Rins 0 22 Takaaki Nakagami 0 23 Luca Marini 0 24 Stefan Bradl 0 25 Pol Espargaró 0

The Sunday championship

Pos. Pilot Total 1 Pecco Bagnaia 127 25 11 25 16 25 25 2 Jorge Martin 115 16 25 13 25 20 16 3 Enea Bastianini 91 11 20 16 11 13 20 4 Marc Márquez 82 13 20 20 16 13 5 Brad Binder 72 20 13 7 10 8 8 6 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio 64 9 6 10 9 10 11 9 7 Pedro Acosta 63 7 16 20 6 3 11 8 Maverick Viñales 61 6 25 7 11 4 8 9 Aleix Espargaró 50 8 8 9 7 13 5 10 Álex Márquez 46 10 1 13 6 9 7 11 Marco Bezzecchi 44 2 10 8 16 5 3 12 Raúl Fernandez 30 6 5 5 10 4 13 Miguel Oliveira 29 1 7 5 8 6 2 14 Fabio Quartararo 26 5 9 4 1 7 15 Franco Morbidelli 19 0 9 10 16 Jack Miller 14 11 3 17 Joan Mir 12 3 4 4 1 18 Augusto Fernandez 10 5 2 3 19 Johann Zarco 9 4 1 4 20 Alex Rins 8 3 3 1 1 21 Takaaki Nakagami 8 2 2 2 2 22 Dani Pedrosa 0 23 Luca Marini 0 24 Stefan Bradl 0 25 Pol Espargaró 0