Saturday in Sepang looked like it could be a turning point for Pecco Bagnaia, but instead it ended with a half-grimace for the reigning world champion. After signing his seventh pole position of the season with a record lap, he led the first five laps of the Malaysian Grand Prix Sprint, but then lost pace and ultimately had to settle for third place.

Fortunately, it was an outsider like Alex Marquez who prevailed, but his rival in the title race Jorge Martin managed to take away two more points, reducing the gap to 11 points thanks to the second step of the podium. And probably if it hadn’t been for teammate Enea Bastianini behind him to perfectly fill the role of the squire, he would have also risked giving up a little more to the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid.

After the race, without hiding a rather obvious disappointment, the Ducati rider explained that something didn’t work as he would have expected on the front of his Desmosedici GP: “It’s difficult to say, but the fact is that I struggled a lot with the front. I couldn’t stop anymore and in the left corners I had a lot of vibrations, so it’s a bit strange. From the start I was struggling to stop a bit, but it was better. The last laps I was in clear difficulty and I shot very slowly,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“I just couldn’t perform and it was a shame because we had started well and were doing the right things. Alex was very fast, but in my opinion we had the potential to fight with him. Unfortunately I started to lose a lot and I really can’t what happened. Fortunately it was the Sprint, so we will have time and opportunity to see all the data to understand what didn’t work. But I’m still happy, because starting on the front row and in pole position is always important. And for tomorrow we’re back there”, he added, trying to look at the glass half full anyway.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Immediately after his drop to third place, something was also seen resting on the fairing of his Red, partially obstructing a fin. However, the Piedmontese does not believe that this episode caused his difficulties.

“I saw this thing hit me, but I don’t know where it came from. I don’t know if it was plastic or if it was the paint from the curb. It certainly didn’t help because it ended up blocking a wing. I know if it was that, but to me it seemed like it was coming more from the front of the bike. Luckily we have time to analyze everything.”

The world championship leader, however, is struggling to give himself an explanation for what happened: “My feeling was worse than the rest of the weekend, especially compared to this morning, when I had done many laps with the same front tire and everything was working perfectly. In the afternoon however I was in much more difficulty. Then the situation got worse and when there were 4-5 laps to go it was really difficult. I tried to push hard on braking and close the lines, but it was tough.”

When he was then asked if without this problem he could have competed with Alex Marquez, he concluded: “We could have thought about it, because we’ve been lapping under 1’59.5″ all weekend, so this thing left me a bit perplexed. that happened. I expected that we would be able to be consistent, because I had never had any big drops on the tyres. It was a very special feeling.”