The Grand Prix of the Americas it has certainly given strong joys and emotions to the engines Ducatirepresented by a memorable victory by Enea Bastianini on the Texan circuit of Austinwhere the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup was held. However, at least as regards exclusively the official team of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, the satisfaction of the podium also concerned Jack Millerauthor of his first top 3 finish this season.

The Australian, who had managed to jump in front of everyone at the start after an excellent sprint when the red lights went out, then maintained command of the race for almost the entire duration of the latter, only succumbing in the last five final laps. to Bastianini, and subsequently to the Suzuki of the Spanish Alex Rins, thus arriving 3rd. A race in the US that has reserved a mockery, in terms of results, even for Francesco Bagnaia: the Turin-born, close to the podium for most of the race, in fourth position, finally had to surrender himself to the attacks of another Spaniard riding a Suzuki like Joan Mir, not going beyond the 5th place the final.

Austin’s overall result still satisfies Miller, despite the regret of a vanished victory in the final stages of the Grand Prix: “Honestly I don’t know if I could have done better today – he analyzed – I knew I didn’t have the pace to escape and leave the group behind me. When Aeneas passed me I tried to follow him, but at a certain point it went a long way. I made the same mistake and risked going off the track and being overtaken. I knew I had Rins behind very close – he added – I tried to defend myself, but eventually overtook me. I am really happy for this resultalthough obviously, having tasted victory for so long, I am also a little sorry. Both the team and I needed this third place, so I’m happy ”.

More disappointed instead Bagnaia, not satisfied with the result of the weekend and the pace given to the race: “After PL4 and this morning’s warm up, I expected to have a more consistent pace in the race, but it wasn’t like that – he has declared – Jack was very good, because with my same specifications he was able to be fast right from the start, while I struggled a little in the first laps. Today the goal was to get back into the top 5, but I was hoping to be able to fight a little more with the others, instead I had to defend myself. In any case, this weekend will help us understand where we need to improve to be more competitive in the next Grand Prix. Only Marquez could have fought with Enea Bastianini ”. The Gresini team rider is again the leader of the World Championship with 61 points, Bagnaia has reached 23, but the delay of 38 points from the top is starting to be heavy.