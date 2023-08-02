After a five-week stop, MotoGP is back on track at the famous English track of Silverstone for the British GP, the ninth round of the 2023 season.

During the long summer break Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini continued to train, taking to the track on several occasions at Misano with their Ducati Panigale V4S. Furthermore, in mid-July, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders were also among the protagonists of the MotoGP at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​(England).

Pecco and Enea, together with the test rider Michele Pirro, paraded with their Desmosedici GP bikes in front of the numerous enthusiasts and fans present, and the shot that portrays Bagnaia and Stoner together, both World Champions with Ducati in MotoGP, has become iconic.

The rider from Chivasso currently leads the general classification with 35 points ahead of his brand mate Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) and 36 over Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team). Pecco arrives at Silverstone among the favourites, as last year he obtained a beautiful victory in the British GP and also won the last 2023 round before the summer break in Assen.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was a nice summer break: I was able to rest, but also dedicate myself to my training program and I had a lot of fun on the track, on several occasions, with the Panigale V4S together with the other Ducati riders. Now it’s time to start over and I’m happy. Last year at Silverstone I got one of the best victories of my career in a weekend that didn’t start in the best way. The goal this year will be to start immediately on the right foot and, above all, , try to bring home other important points for the general classification” said Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini, who was unable to show his potential in the first part of the season due to the shoulder injury which affected his performance in the last few races, aims to be among the protagonists in the second part of the year.

“I’m happy to finally get back on track! During these five weeks I’ve rested, but I’ve also worked a lot to try and be as ready as possible for this second part of the season. Silverstone is one of my favorite tracks, so the goal will be surely being able to get a good result and above all being able to fight for the podium again. It won’t be easy, and in England the weather is always an unpredictable factor, but we will do our best, as always,” added Bastianini.

Read also: