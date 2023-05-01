Ducati, Jerez MotoGP tests ended positively

The day of official post-race tests in Jerez de la Frontera concluded positively for the Ducati Lenovo Team. The Spanish GP archived with an exciting success, Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team immediately got back to work today at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto to face the post-race group test day.

For the Italian rider, the new leader of the world championship, the day’s program mainly included testing some different setup configurations. Taking to the track around 12:00 local time, Bagnaia covered a total of 44 laps, with a best time of 1:37.024 (6th).

Bagnaia’s words

“We approached the day of testing very calmly, focusing above all on testing different setup configurations. We had some difficulties with our basic set-up here in Jerez on Friday, so we have worked to find a compromise that in the future will allow us to avoid similar situations under certain conditions. Today’s 44 laps were enough and we have already found a good solution. In general, I’m happy with the work done and at Le Mans I hope to be able to confirm the sensations I had in this test”.

Bastianini’s conditions

Of course, Enea Bastianini was not present at the Jerez tests. The rider from Rimini approached the Spanish weekend also and above all to understand his physical conditions after breaking his right scapula during the Portimão Sprint. Having skipped practically all the appointments at the start of the season, the Ducatista’s year should have started right at Jerez, instead the pain was too much, and the Beast had to raise the white flag even before the Sprint: “I thought I was ready but I’m not. I should have pain in my scapula, but my shoulder hurts instead, it’s something I don’t understand“, said the #23, whose return plans will necessarily have to be revised. Luckily Le Mans is in two weeks.