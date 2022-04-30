‘Pecco’ Bagnaia he conquered the pole position of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix by force. On the Jerez circuit the Italian certified his return to the top by obtaining the first pole start of his season, after the 3-in-a-row conquered at the end of the past championship. The Ducati centaur preceded Fabio Quartararowhile the front row was completed by the always competitive Aprilia’s Aleix Espargarò. These are the statements of the first three to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “A lot of work done so far. I’m really happy to be able to do the race in Portimao, because it brought me back to having this feeling here. I’m really happy. Sector 4 better than that I can’t do it. I was able to do Turn 11 and Turn 12, which are usually two corners that disturb us a little, very well. I’m happy for this. We are finally reaping the fruits of the work done so far. I’m euphoric ”.

Fabio Quartararo (2nd, Yamaha): “The challenge for pole was not there. He put a half-second lead in just one sector. Pecco did an incredible lap, I don’t know how he did it but tomorrow it will be important for us to be focused. We have a strong pace. The most important is tomorrow “.

Aleix Espargarò (3rd, Aprilia): “Looking at the time that Pecco has made, it seems that the rest of us have been slow, but this is not the case. Since Friday I have been feeling very comfortable with the medium tire at the back, which is the race tire. With the soft I have a lot of chattering. The team changed the setting and geometry of the bike, they did a good job. We adjusted the weights to improve and we did a good lap on the soft tire as well. The first lap was me in front of Maverick, then there were the yellow flags and we had to cancel everything. In the second round he was in front of me. I’m happy because the pace is strong, but we also had to start well, in front, and we did it. We are ready for tomorrow“.