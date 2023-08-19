The Red Bull Ring once again confirms itself as a Ducati circuit, even if Pecco Bagnaia probably had to work harder than expected to take home the pole position of the Austrian Grand Prix, with Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Brad’s KTM Binder who sold the leather really dearly.

The reigning world champion signed the 16th pole of his career in MotoGP, the fifth in 2023, but only in the second run was he able to set the time of 1’28″539 which only touched the track record achieved yesterday at Marco Bezzecchi’s.In the first attempt, in fact, he had complained of a bit of spinning on his Desmosedici GP, which however then seems to have resolved, given the great performance that followed.

This was a track that in the past had given Aprilia more trouble than joy, but today the Noale-based manufacturer really came within a whisker of being able to dedicate pole position to Roberto Colaninno, the great boss of the Piaggio Group, who passed away at the age of 80.

Vinales had already shown a great feeling with his RS-GP yesterday and for several minutes he cherished the dream of putting everyone in line with a time of 1’28″576. Unfortunately for him, Bagnaia then managed to jump in front of him just 37 thousandths, just at the moment when Maverick made a mistake going wide in turn 4 and thus burning his last attempt.

The home atmosphere also seems to have done KTM well, however, which placed Brad Binder and Jack Miller in third and fourth place. The South African celebrated his renewal with the Austrian manufacturer until 2026 by taking a front row seat just 114 thousandths from pole. The Australian, on the other hand, was a sort of surprise, because yesterday he had struggled a lot, but today he slipped among the best after passing the trap in Q1.

Then there is a Ducati trio, with an excellent Alex Marquez who with the Desmosedici GP of Gresini Racing managed to get behind the tandem of the Mooney VR46, with Luca Marini who was faster than Marco Bezzecchi after passing from Q1. On the grid, therefore, Bagnaia seems to have a good margin over his direct pursuers in the World Championship, also because Jorge Martin saw at least three times canceled during Q2 and therefore will line up only 12th with the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati. Among other things, the Spaniard clearly showed that he didn’t agree too much with his sanction.

Sharing the third row with Bezzecchi will be Miguel Oliveira on the RNF Racing Aprilia and Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider didn’t hide a hint of disappointment after crossing the finish line just under half a second late, because he was probably expecting a little more after the good performances shown between yesterday afternoon and this morning.

Speaking of Martin’s 12th place, teammate Johann Zarco and Aleix Espargaro find their place in front of him on the fourth row, with the latter being the sour note in the Aprilia garage, paying dearly for a crash at turn 3 which it made him waste time and forced him to change bikes. But let’s not forget that at Silverstone the driver from Granollers won starting from the 12th position on the grid.

The first of those excluded at the end of Q1 is Pol Espargaro, who therefore seems to be taking less than he himself would have expected to regain the feeling with his GasGas Tech3 KTM after the long stop due to Portimao’s serious injury.

The Spaniard was out by 175 thousandths, but will only start 13th in this afternoon’s Sprint, while on tomorrow’s grid he will drop three positions due to a penalty received yesterday for hindering Marc Marquez during the afternoon session.

Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Joan Mir will take advantage of this on the Sunday grid, who will therefore make up the fifth row. The Ducati rider, therefore, was unable to find the step forward he hoped for yesterday, when in any case he said he would use the rest of the weekend without looking at the result, but thinking above all about finding the right sensations astride the Desmosedici GP.

After being consistently faster than Quartararo at Silverstone, Morbidelli is instead struggling more than his teammate in Austria. All in all, however, Mir’s performance is positive, because he took the prize of best Honda rider, even if clearly the 16th time is not a result to celebrate. Teammate Marc Marquez, on the other hand, was once again disappointed: despite the new aerodynamic package of the RC213V, the eight-time world champion even finds himself 18th, even behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia RNF.

Among those excluded are also Fabio Di Giannantonio and the Aprilia wild card Lorenzo Savadori, who will start from 20th and 23rd respectively. For the Gresini Racing rider, a crash at turn 9 which took place practically with time running out in FP2 probably also weighed heavily, which could have caused him to lose some feeling with his Ducati.

