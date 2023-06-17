After Q1 ran in mixed conditions due to the rain that fell during Moto3, the Sachsenring asphalt dried out and allowed all the riders to start Q2 of the German Grand Prix directly on slick tyres, even if in the end the conditions evolved for the entire 15 minutes available, with the final moments proving to be decisive.

The best in these conditions was Pecco Bagnaia, who signed his 15th career pole position in the premier class, which is also the fourth of the season, but above all the third in a row for the reigning world champion, who confirmed again once his great form.

The Ducati rider used the right strategy, because in the first run he decided to ride alone, picking up his own pace and closing it in front of everyone. When he then returned to the track with a new tire he was also a bit lucky, because Johann Zarco crashed at turn 11 behind him just as he was going to set the 1’21″409 which earned him pole.

The fall of the Frenchman therefore gave rise to some yellow flags which complicated things for everyone else. And Marco Bezzecchi knows it well, as he had managed to beat the time trial of the world leader, but saw it canceled, thus dropping back to fifth position.

Not bad for the Mooney VR46, which in any case took the front row thanks to the second time of Luca Marini, who finished just 0.78 behind Pecco. And it’s no wonder then that in the front row we also find Jack Miller, who is one of the leading specialists in these changing conditions and placed his KTM just 5 thousandths behind Marini.

The crash was a sort of “parachute” for Zarco, who by preventing the others from improving kept his fourth position in a second row that will be all Ducati: in fact, alongside the Frenchman there will be the aforementioned Bezzecchi and the Desmosedici GP of the First Pramac Racing twin entrusted to Jorge Martin.

The Ducatis, therefore, are five in the top six positions and even become six in the top eight if we take into consideration Alex Marquez, who with the Gresini Racing-branded bike finished behind his brother Marc, who truly combined all sorts of colors .

The Honda rider crashed three times: at turn 13, which was one of the wettest spots on the track, he crashed in both Q1 and Q2, but then finished his qualifying session in the gravel of turn 1. other things, after the accident in Q1 he also crossed the race track, something that shouldn’t be done and for which there was a dispute from the opposing teams. Unfortunately, however, Bezzecchi also did the same thing in Q2, after crashing in the same spot. It will therefore be necessary to understand if there will be measures for both.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, Brad Binder is in ninth position with his KTM. Evidently, having gone through Q1, having already tested the track with slick tyres, it wasn’t the great advantage one might have thought, because he and Marquez are both on the third row.

In the fourth row, on the other hand, we find those riders who were slowed down the most by the yellow flags, because they didn’t have the opportunity to improve in the final stages: opening it is Aleix Espargaro, tenth, who in any case is the only Aprilia rider to have achieved Q2.

Behind him, on the other hand, are Enea Bastianini, who perhaps would have hoped to do even a little more given his better physical conditions compared to Mugello, and Fabio Quartararo, with the Frenchman who therefore finds himself rather behind even the time he finally managed to bring his Yamaha in Q2. So another complicated weekend is expected for him.

With the track drying out after the rain, Q1 smiled at the only two drivers who had the courage to put on slick tires when the patches of damp were still quite evident in some stretches of the track.

Just like at Mugello, the first of the excluded was Maverick Vinales, who continues to experience a difficult moment with his Aprilia. However, the choice of tires was a fundamental factor if we consider that he finished 2″6 from Binder’s best time and 1″5 from Marquez who preceded him.

Difficult qualifying in general for the Aprilias, because among those excluded there are also the two RNF Racing riders, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, who will start from 16th and 19th positions respectively.

Next to Vinales, on the fifth row, we will find the Ducati of Gresini Racing entrusted to Fabio Di Giannantonio, 14th ahead of the GasGas Tech3 of Augusto Fernandez. Franco Morbidelli, on the other hand, was more delayed and was unable to do better than 17th place, confirming the chronic difficulties of Yamaha in mixed conditions.

The grid is then completed with the 18th place of Takaaki Nakagami with the Honda LCR and with the 20th of Jonas Folger, who not even on his home track managed to unbolt his GasGas Tech3 from the back of the grid.

Ranking Q2

Ranking Q1