A few hours to enjoy the second world title, the first in MotoGP, and then back on track. It goes at 300 per hour in all and for the whole life of motorcyclists and “Pecco” Bagnaia, who on Sunday was crowned champion of the top two-wheeler category. Like all his colleagues, the Ducati rider tested the prototype of the bike he will ride next year.

The new GP23 promises well, and unlike what seems to be his most accredited rivals (Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo), the Piedmontese seemed quite satisfied: “PIt will take a while to enjoy the world championship. This was a bit of a special day. We got off to a good start, but a set of new tires in the afternoon put us off the road, because it wasn’t working at its best. With the next train everything was back to normal. We tested the first prototype of the GP23 and it gave me some positive feelings. Last year after the end-of-year tests it was all great, but then we didn’t race with that bike. This year is an evolution and not a revolution, so we worked to make dispensing smoother and it was a step forward. They are small things, but they give me peace of mind for the winter“, These are the words of the world champion to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP. “We didn’t do time attacks, we don’t need them and the work to do was pretty intense. The new hull is a step forward as far as handling is concerned, it will be necessary to see why it covers less and on the straight you feel more air and it may be something to evaluate. But it felt like a step forward“.

Johann too Zarco promoted the updates tested on his bike in 2023 configuration: “It is more usable on the gas and out of corners, it has a better delivery than the 2022 bike“.