With World Ducati Week now over, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to get back on track, this time to resume the MotoGP season that was interrupted three weeks ago. With the summer break over, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will be back on their Desmosedici GP machines this weekend at the historic Silverstone circuit for the tenth round of 2024.

The Monster Energy British Grand Prix, which will take place from 2 to 4 August on the historic British track, will be even more special this year: in fact, on Sunday the bikes and riders will wear colours inspired by the past to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Championship. The “vintage” liveries will be revealed in preview on Thursday starting from 2:00 pm local time with a live broadcast on the official MotoGP YouTube channel.

Reigning World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, who currently leads the standings after winning the last four Grands Prix, arrives in England aiming to continue the positive trend he saw before the summer break.

“Our holidays ended earlier than the other riders. Last week we were in Misano for the World Ducati Week and we were able to challenge ourselves with the new Panigale V4 S. It was a great opportunity to get back to familiarizing ourselves with the track, but above all to meet our fans from all over the world”, said the reigning world champion.

“After the Lenovo Race of Champions now it’s time to get serious again! During this break I also rested and now I’m ready to face this second part of the season which will certainly be very intense and demanding. I can’t wait for Friday to pick up where we left off”, he added.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Enea Bastianini, fourth in the Championship just 11 points behind the third-placed driver, also aims to continue fighting for the top positions in the second half of the season.

“These three weeks of break were necessary, but now I really want to get back on track to start this second part of the season. In the first nine races of this Championship we have managed to grow constantly. The next few weeks will be very intense, but we will also race on tracks where I usually feel good. Now we have to focus on Silverstone. We will give our best as always and I can’t wait to get on track with the special fairing to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Championship”, concluded “Bestia”.