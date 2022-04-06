Less than seven days before the GP of the Argentine Republic, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders are preparing to return to the track this weekend for the fourth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship: the GP of the Americas.

The event will once again be hosted by the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (Texas), a track that has been on the calendar since 2013 and which has seen Ducati achieve five podiums so far, the most recent last year with Francesco Bagnaia’s third place.

The Italian driver, protagonist of a good comeback in Argentina which saw him finish fifth after starting with the thirteenth fastest time, was also the author of the pole position in the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix. Thanks to the good sensations found on his Desmosedici GP in the last GP, Pecco aims to obtain an important result in Sunday’s race.

“During the last GP in Argentina I was finally able to find the same sensations I had last year on my Desmosedici GP and I am very happy because it means that we are working in the right direction. I can say that my World Championship really started last week and now I am determined to maintain this positive trend. Sunday we will race in Austin, on a track where last year I finished third starting from pole position. I hope I can be as competitive this year and get other important points for the championship “, Bagnaia said.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fresh from a difficult weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo, which saw him finish the race in fourteenth position, Jack Miller returns to the United States determined to turn his season around. The Australian driver, who boasts a third place obtained in 2019 as his best result in Texas, wants to return to being one of the protagonists in the race in the GP of the Americas.

“I’m happy to be back on track already this weekend and leave the Argentina race behind me. The last GP was special: we hadn’t raced in Termas for two years and with such a compact program we struggled a bit. Now let’s go back. in Texas for the GP of the Americas on a track that I like and where in general I can be fast. I am determined to do well and finally turn my season around, “added Miller.